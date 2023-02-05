Cracker Barrel is offering free food for a year to couples who propose at the restaurant on Valentine's Day

Cracker Barrel has long been staple of travelers looking for a comforting meal. Now, it could be the scene for the most romantic day of the year. Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cracker Barrel is offering free food for anyone willing to "pop the question" at one of its locations.

The proposal must take place between February 10-16 and be uploaded to Instagram for entry.

Five winning couples will receive free Cracker Barrel for a year.

During the week of Valentine's Day, couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year if they propose at the restaurant.

The homestyle food restaurant is awarding five couples with the free food deal if they "pop the question" at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide from February 10-16, according to its website.

To enter, hopefuls must post a video of their marriage proposal to Instagram tagging the official Cracker Barrel account and using the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest along with "why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant."

The five winning couples will receive free Cracker Barrel for a year, but it's unclear if the deal is redeemable at any location.

Whoever is selecting the winners will have to be weary of tricksters looking for free food. In 2017, a pair of friends in the UK went viral on Twitter for a faking a proposal for a free dessert at a restaurant.

For those who aren't quite ready to take make the ultimate commitment, the restaurant has a slightly less lucrative deal. Couples dining at Cracker Barrel from February 10-14 can enjoy a free dessert with select entrées, the site reads.

Read the original article on Business Insider