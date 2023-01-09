Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $1.30

The board of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.30 per share on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment is 5.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 103% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 45.3%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 65% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $5.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has seen earnings per share falling at 8.9% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

We're Not Big Fans Of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

