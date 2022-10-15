Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $1.30

The board of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.30 per share on the 8th of November. This means the annual payment is 5.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 108% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 57% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $5.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's EPS has declined at around 6.7% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

