Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading At A 34% Discount?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$146.0m

US$173.0m

US$202.0m

US$208.0m

US$214.0m

US$219.2m

US$224.1m

US$229.0m

US$233.8m

US$238.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 2.41%

Est @ 2.27%

Est @ 2.17%

Est @ 2.1%

Est @ 2.05%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%

US$136

US$150

US$164

US$157

US$151

US$144

US$137

US$131

US$125

US$119

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$239m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.9%) = US$4.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.6b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$2.3b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$3.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$108, the company appears quite undervalued at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.250. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, there are three essential aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CBRL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is There An Opportunity With CAE Inc.'s (TSE:CAE) 48% Undervaluation?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of CAE Inc. ( TSE:CAE...

  • Is Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Man who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a New York tower identified as Bed Bath & Beyond CFO

    Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from an apartment building on Leonard Street in Manhattan on Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed to Insider.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Triple H Named WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Gets Salary Bump Along With Three Other Top Execs in Wake of Vince McMahon Exit

    WWE exec and pro wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially taken the title of chief content officer, and he’s also received a hike in compensation along with three other top company executives. In addition, the company said it promoted chief financial officer Frank Riddick to the position of president, continuing in his role as […]

  • This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain

    I've been a longtime fan of (not to mention investor in) some of North America's leading energy producers. Many of these companies are firing on all cylinders, producing record earnings and free cash flow, while returning capital to shareholders with special dividends and share repurchases.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Incomparable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These fast-paced companies are in a league of their own and begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 1 Top Growth Stock to Buy for the Inevitable Bull Market

    With over a billion dollars of cash, no debt, and rapid top-line growth, imagine what this company can do in a healthy economy.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Ready to Get Rich With Stocks? You Can't Go Wrong With These 3 Investments

    If you want to get rich with stocks, you're not alone -- and you have a reasonably achievable goal, too, because the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over the long term, if not the best way. You might still need a few specific pointers, though, so here are three investments that can help your portfolio grow faster. First, make it easy on yourself by investing in index funds.

  • Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

    Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other tech stocks receiving updated recommendations from analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Tech Stocks. Notable stocks from the tech sector, including HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and […]

  • Student loan forgiveness frees up money for millions of Americans - but it won't spark a spree of stock-buying like pandemic stimulus did

    Biden's student loan forgiveness won't bring in the same wave of cash to meme stocks and crypto as the 3 rounds of pandemic 'stimmy' checks did.

  • The Stock Market Blew Its Chance of Recovery After the Jobs Report. What Went Wrong.

    Investors initially cheered the payrolls report, but then the market sold off on fears of big rate hikes. Is it time to worry about quantitative tightening?

  • 3 Utility Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own in 2032

    Persistent inflation, rising interest rates, and a stumbling housing market are all worrisome indicators that we might have further to fall before we reach bottom. American States Water is primarily tasked with providing clean water and electricity to Southern California, which represents about 66% of its revenue, but it also has long-term contracts with the U.S. government to provide water to 11 military bases, which account for another quarter of total revenue.

  • Here’s What Makes Rivian Automotive (RIVN) an Attractive Investment

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” second quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Class A shares of the fund in the second quarter underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. Communication services and material sectors significantly contributed to the fund’s relative performance, while Consumer discretionary and […]

  • A Balanced Case For Nvidia: A Bullish Analyst Grows 'More Concerned' For The Chipmaker's Prospects

    Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) elaborated on U.S.'s new license requirement for exports into China and Russia, acknowledged Needham analyst Rajvindra S. Gill. Future A100 (and eventual H100) exports are subject to license requirements. The company included $400 million in potential data center sales (mainly A100 related) in their 3Q23 guide subject to the new requirements. In Gill's view, the hardened government stance presents a significant headwind to the business. Gill lowered his Data Center rel

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) gave investors a mixed fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report earlier this week. ChargePoint exceeded the high end of its prior guidance for revenue. The company had told investors to expect revenue of between $96 million and $106 million for the period, and it achieved $108.3 million in sales.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    Warren Buffett recently celebrated his 92nd birthday. In the second quarter, the holding company he's managed since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), made significant purchases of just eight stocks. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital bank, and like many fintech stocks, it's been hammered more than 40% below the peak it reached in 2021.