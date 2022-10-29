Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$153m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$502m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.6% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.5% from 27% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know more about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

