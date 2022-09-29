Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) sheds US$240m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past three years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 39% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

After losing 9.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 15% per year, over the last three years. So do you think it's a coincidence that the share price has dropped 15% per year, a very similar rate to the EPS? We don't. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store the TSR over the last 3 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cracker Barrel Old Country Store better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

