Cracker Barrel worker is shot taking out the trash, Missouri cops say. Six arrested

A Cracker Barrel worker was taking the trash out when he saw three people “tampering with a vehicle” in the Missouri restaurant’s parking lot, according to local news outlets.

The 52-year-old employee yelled at the juveniles, KMOV reported, then one person shot at him.

He was shot in his arm and torso, KTVI reported, and the trio escaped in a gray Nissan.

The St. Charles Police Department was called to the shooting outside of Cracker Barrel shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, according to KSDK. The worker was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 7 a.m., the Maryland Heights Police Department initially shared that police were looking for three juveniles following the St. Charles shooting. Pattonville High School, about five miles from the Cracker Barrel, was closed as authorities were searching the area.

About an hour later, officials with the department said five people were in custody and one person was still on the run.

Then at 8:36 a.m., about three hours after the shooting, authorities said all six were arrested.

McClatchy News reached out to the Maryland Heights Police Department for more information and was referred to the St. Charles Police Department, which did not immediately respond.

Cracker Barrel also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

