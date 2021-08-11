Crackle Parent Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Misses Wall Street Q2 Estimates, But Revenue Spikes 64% On Ad, Licensing Gains

Dade Hayes
·3 min read

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, parent of ad-supported streaming services like Crackle, reported disappointing second-quarter results but showed sharp gains in advertising and licensing revenue.

Total revenue came in at $22.1 million, up 64% from $13.5 million in the year-ago quarter but down from $23.2 million in the prior quarter and short of analysts’ consensus forecast. Analysts had expected revenue of $24.3 million. Losses reached 79 cents a share, not as wide as the 83 cents of a year ago but worse than the Street’s 55-cent outlook.

More from Deadline

In a conference call with analysts, CEO Bill Rouhana blamed a delay in deliveries of streaming series Hunters and Slasher, in which the company has an interest. Despite the hit to the top line, the company is “ahead of track” for the full year, he said. “Those two events just moved from one month to the next,” he said. “The production business and the licensing business can be lumpy.” Hunters, which stars Al Pacino, streams on Amazon Prime Video. It was one of the marquee properties that came under Chicken Soup’s control after a major deal to acquire assets from Sonar Entertainment.

More encouraging was the upswing in streaming and advertising. Viewing on Crackle and Popcornflix, a sibling AVOD service, showed increases in the high teens in the month of June over June 2020, the company said, despite a major streaming boost a year ago from Covid-19 and widespread lockdowns.

Rouhana was asked about M&A given the race for scale in the streaming business, in which media players many times larger than Chicken Soup have conceded they’re not big enough. After going public in 2017, the company has amassed a market value of just shy of $500 million.

Without offering any specifics, the CEO said his answer for the near term is different than the one for the long term. The company itself has pulled off savvy M&A deals, among them taking over Crackle from Sony in a virtually cash-free transaction and also buying Screen Media for a reported song. Yet it in turn has received inbound interest lately, no surprise given the urgency of the streaming chase and the favorable dealmaking climate.

“In the short term, we’re small enough that we can bigger enough that it makes a difference in terms of creating shareholder value,” Rouhana said. “We can materially grow our business in a sensible way in the near term and be a much more valuable company. In the long term, one of the ways that value is likely to be recognized is because we become combined with somebody bigger. …. But I’m still in the mode of building and growing materially so that we can continue to increase the value of our company.”

He added that he is “certain” that the company will eventually decide to merge or be acquired, but that day has not yet arrived.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As Commerical Ticket Sales Reopen?

    Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales and hiked prices with commercial service now due to start later in 2022.

  • Fisker Is Selling Convertible Bonds. Why That’s Bad for Its Stock.

    The EV company is selling bonds that can become equity, something that could eventually dilute existing shareholders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed after S&P 500, Dow set records

    Stock futures opened little changed Wednesday evening after another record-setting session, as investors took into account a report pointing to contained inflationary pressures and considered the likelihood of more government spending on infrastructure.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • This Bank Is a True Growth Stock

    Whether you look at loans, deposits, fee income, or profits, this bank is simply running at a higher, more consistent pace.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • Nio shares rise after narrower quarterly loss for Chinese EV maker

    Nio Inc. late Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, saying that it expects higher revenue in the current quarter thanks to higher demand for its cars as it smooths out its supply chain.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.