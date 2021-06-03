Benjamin Netanyahu lashes out at 'dangerous' coalition set to unseat him

An Israeli protester stands wearing a mask of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration in support of the opposition coalition plan - JACK GUEZ /AFP

Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out on Thursday at a new cross-party coalition that is poised to dethrone him, as he urged all right-wingers to oppose a government-in-waiting led by Naftali Bennett.

In an all-tempered post on Twitter, Mr Netanyahu said that "all legislators elected by votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government."

The warning came as Israel's embattled prime minister held an emergency meeting with his allies, where they discussed options that would delay the coalition's swearing in ceremony, or sink it altogether.

This includes a lobbying campaign to urge right-wing coalition members to defect to Mr Netanyahu's side, according to Israeli media reports.

Also on Thursday, cracks began to emerge in Israel’s freshly announced coalition as a row broke out over its policy on LGBT rights and plans to replace the speaker of parliament.

Yair Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, announced on Wednesday night that he had secured a coalition government that would rely on support from across the political spectrum.

Among its members are the right-wing Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and the Islamist party Ra’am, which is set to become the first Arab party in Israeli history to join a government.

If the coalition is approved by a vote in Israel’s parliament next week, Mr Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years before handing the reins to Mr Lapid.

But on Thursday morning, just hours after the deal was announced, a row erupted over the coalition’s policies on LGBT rights, fuelling concerns that its leaders agree on little other than ousting Mr Netanyahu.

In an interview with Israel’s Army Radio, the left-wing party Meretz said it wanted to advance legislation on the legal status of same sex marriages.

But shortly after, the socially conservative Ra’am party appeared to shoot down those proposals, warning that “we won’t support anyone forcing on us values that our community doesn’t believe in.”

Mr Lapid is also facing resistance from the Yamina party over plans to speedily replace the Knesset speaker, who is a member of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The move could allow the new coalition to be voted in as soon as Monday, but a Yamina member of parliament later announced that he was withdrawing his signature from the petition.

Any delay to the Knesset vote would grant Mr Netanyahu and his allies more time to try and break up the coalition’s wafer-thin majority by persuading its members to switch sides.

Analysts say the coalition government may have to avoid controversial policy issues - in particular the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - as it could quickly break the alliance apart.

In his first remarks since the coalition deal was announced, Mr Netanyahu claimed it was a “dangerous” left-wing government and accused its leaders of “selling out” to the Arab Ra’am party.

Critics of Mr Netanyahu point out that he also courted the Ra’am vote during his failed bid to form a coalition immediately after the election.

Meanwhile Ra’am’s leader, Mansour Abbas, claims he received multiple phone calls over the past few days from Mr Netanyahu, which he said were an attempt to persuade him against joining the coalition.