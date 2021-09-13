Cracks in China’s Growth Put Risk-Market Rally on Shaky Ground

Selcuk Gokoluk and Netty Ismail
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fissures in the Chinese recovery are replacing taper-tantrum jitters as the lurking threat to the emerging-market rally.

Developing-nation currencies are increasingly vulnerable to signs of weakness in China, and the correlation between a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge and the yuan is now the strongest in half a decade. Factory and consumer data due from China this week may add to evidence that the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy is faltering, stoking fears of contagion in riskier markets.

“It’s going to be the rest of the world’s problem and it has already started to show up in a lot of the emerging-market countries,” said Hayden Briscoe, Hong Kong-based head of fixed income for global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management, who’s short the yuan versus the dollar. “I expect China’s slowdown to accelerate from here.”

China’s economy roared back to life in a manufacturing-led rebound from the Covid shock last year. But there are signs it won’t endure.

Amid fresh virus outbreaks, purchasing managers surveys for August point to a slowdown in the second half; President Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdowns are spooking markets; and a potential default at the nation’s biggest property developer, China Evergrande Group, could leave banks and investors on the hook for tens of billions of dollars.

Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: China Growth Concern; India CPI; Fed Meeting

China’s sovereign and corporate dollar bonds have an 18% weighting in the Bloomberg developing-nation dollar debt gauge. Chinese companies also account for about a third of the total weight in MSCI Inc.’s emerging-market equity index, which erased this month’s gains in the space of two days last week.

“China’s financial system is large enough to be systemically important, and a disorderly deleveraging there will be painful for risk,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior interest-rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York, adding that he’s concerned about “an increase in risk premia for China’s private corporate assets spilling over to broader emerging market assets.”

Despite the rumblings, bulls don’t need to look far for encouragement. Stock valuations are near a 20-year low and the hawkish turn by many emerging-market central banks has boosted carry-trade returns. MSCI’s stock benchmark has jumped about 5% in three weeks, while South Africa’s rand led the gains seen by most developing-nation currencies in the period.

At the same time, the rally has been a lot more muted for assets in China’s direct orbit. The South Korean won lost 1% last week and Thailand’s local bonds fell 2%, the worst performers this month outside Latin America.

Beijing is moving to a “Fortress China” policy strategy, one that’s less focused on growth than on curbing excess debt and financial imbalances, according to Tim Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London.

If China comes to play a diminished role in driving the world’s economy, U.S. stimulus programs will take its place, leading to higher global interest rates, a stronger dollar, and lower commodity prices; none of that is a “great mix” for emerging markets, Ash said.

These are the events to look out for this week:

China’s August industrial production and retail sales numbers due Wednesday “are likely to show the recovery faced stronger headwinds,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportRetail sales probably took it on the chin, going by the plunge in the services PMI. Industrial production may have held up, but year-on-year growth likely slowed due to a higher baseIndia’s inflation data due Monday will be closely watched as policy makers debate the need to support economic growth. Jayanth Rama Varma, an external member of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee whose dissent on the continued easing bias has stirred a debate on policy normalization, said inflationary pressures are beginning to show signs of greater persistence than anticipated earlierEgypt will probably keep its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday, with investors drawn to a real interest rate that’s the highest among more than 50 major economies tracked by BloombergRussia holds parliamentary elections from Friday through Sunday. “While policy probably isn’t at stake, the results will be scoured for signs of dissatisfaction with the Kremlin and could also be a flash point for protests, Bloomberg Economics said in a reportIn Colombia, a slew of data, including manufacturing production and retail sales, are likely to add to evidence of a rebound and support expectations for the central bank to pare back monetary stimulus

(Updates index return in eighth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Expected to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    On Tuesday, Apple will hold its virtual product launch, at which it is expected to introduce the iPhone 13.

  • China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has summoned executives from the country’s online platforms to emphasize the need to stop shutting out each other’s services, ministry spokesman Zhao Zhiguo told reporters in Beijing. Companies

  • The Top Two Commodities To Watch In The Short Term

    Commodity prices have been on a tear this year, and two base metals, in particular, should remain on every savvy investor’s radar in the coming months

  • Oil Climbs as U.S. Supplies Slow to Return After Ida’s Battering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed toward $70 a barrel after a run of three weekly gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter.West Texas Intermediate traded 0.4% higher after rallying 2.3% on Friday, pushing the U.S. benchmark to a slight gain for the week. More than two weeks since Hurricane Ida slammed into the key producing region, almost half of crude output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has yet to

  • Norway grapples with temptation of a 'mini Brexit'

    On paper, Norway's election on Monday looks like it could cool Oslo's relationship with the European Union but analysts say that appearances may be deceiving.

  • China Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Hangs on for Third Weekend at the Top, Besting ‘Tenet’

    “Free Guy” retained its lead of the China box office for the third weekend in a row, and has now surpassed “Tenet” in local sales. It brought in $12.4 million on a rare weekend with three non-Chinese language titles in the top five, according to Maoyan figures. China’s box office has been dismal all summer […]

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • Hottest MBA Degree Now? Supply Chain Management

    Hottest MBA Degree Now? Supply Chain Management When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything from face masks to toilet paper was in short supply. As companies look beyond the pandemic, more are placing a heavier emphasis ... The post Hottest MBA Degree Now? Supply Chain Management appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Most retirement plans haven’t been tapped despite pandemic: ICI

    In spite of the economic and financial stresses brought on by the pandemic, most Americans have not taken any withdrawals from their defined contribution (DC) retirement plans. The vast majority of U.S. retirement savers have continued to make contributions to their plans throughout the pandemic.

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • Chinese regulators look to break up Ant Group’s Alipay: report

    Chinese regulators are seeking to break up Alipay, the popular payments app from Jack Ma's Ant Group, according to a new report by the Financial Times.

  • Why Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' may not be released in China and what it means for Hollywood's future

    Marvel's "Shang-Chi" and "Eternals" may not be approved for release in China, which would be a major blow to Disney.

  • Argentina’s Ruling Coalition Dealt Big Blow in Primary Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s ruling coalition was dealt a big blow in a primary election that works as an early test for President Alberto Fernandez government’s two years into office.The opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio is unexpectedly leading for lower house representatives in the key district of Province of Buenos Aires, which accounts for more than a third of the country’s electorate, by 4.5 percentage points with 95% of the votes counted. On a national level, the opposition leads by

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash itThe devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE saysChinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-b

  • Factbox-Chevrolet Bolt fires date back to early 2019, GM says

    General Motors Co did not open a formal investigation on Bolt fires until August 2020. A year later, GM launched its third recall, covering all Chevy Bolts built, to replace potentially defective batteries. March 17, 2019 - One of the first reports of a battery-related fire in a Chevrolet Bolt involves a 2018 model in Belmont, MA, as GM later confirms to NHTSA.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower US Oil Production Continues to Underpin Prices

    The United States added rigs in the latest week, energy service provider Baker Hughes said, indicating production may rise in coming weeks.