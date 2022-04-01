Cracks in the Kremlin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Kellogg
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

It's been said more than once in recent days that Russian President Putin has likely been misinformed by his security and military services about the war in Ukraine--from the initial prospects for victory to progress on the ground. To date, no one suggests this is part of a conspiracy but rather the result of advisors being afraid to tell Putin things he doesn't want to hear.

It may be that now finally, Putin has become clear-headed, seeing that a month in, Russia has not achieved its goals that were supposed to have come with lightning speed. It did not take Ukraine in a couple of days. Without regrouping or changing tack, the path ahead looks long and uncertain.

And now Putin's inner circle, which once appeared to be in lockstep about the war and the officially declared reasons for it, is split quite dramatically between those who want to cut Russia's losses and run and those who want to fight until the bitter end, to deliver Ukraine in its entirety to the Russian people. "Some think that Russia should be realistic about its goals and about its resources," Oleg Ignatov of the International Crisis Group, told Fox News.

He added that some of the elites actually think taking that position is tantamount to failure: "They would never say this in public, but if you read carefully some statements or posts on Telegram or on other social networks, and if you talk to people, you can see it. "

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS RUSSIAN SECURITY OFFICIALS ‘MAY BE SINGLING OUT US CITIZENS’

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey this week set off a firestorm of reaction from those not afraid to talk.

"Nice talks in Turkey!" sarcastically bellowed one of Russia's top propagandists, TV personality Vladimir Solovyev on his Wednesday show, apparently railing against Russia's negotiator who had come out of the meetings with positive statements about prospects for a deal, for compromise, with Ukraine.

He went on: "My friend failed to consider that any negotiation with the Nazis, as long as your boot is not on their throat, is perceived as weakness. And you must not shake the hand of this scum. And you must not exchange different formulas with them, ask ‘How you are doing?’, have small-talk. In principle, you don't have to meet them or talk to them."

"This is what I think. This is my personal opinion. Don't mislead and try to demoralize our people and our troops with such crazy messages like yesterday. The task has been set, and it must be accomplished in its full scope. The task is set in our country only by the Commander-in-Chief. And you will listen to him only," Solovyov said.

Skeptics find it hard to believe that any opinion expressed on Russian TV is personal. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whose fighters feature prominently in the war in Ukraine, expressed similar sentiments about going all the way.

"Kyiv, I assure you, if you don't come to us on your own, if you don't fulfill all the demands of our Commander in Chief, our President, there will be no mercy for you, for the government, for Rada [Ukraine's parliament ]… for [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. Europe and the West will not save you, because you are criminals, you have killed tens of thousands of people. You will not be left alive. If there's any justice in this world, you're done."

"Better today to come and ask forgiveness, first from the Ukrainian people, then from the Russian people," a wild-looking Kadyrov ranted on his Telegram channel, before signing off with "Allahu Akhbar!"

Oleg Ignatov believes this could all be part of theater staged by the Kremlin to show that those who want to continue on to Kyiv and not confine fighting to the Donbas, as now appears stated strategy, are people just like Kadyrov. But Ignatov actually believes the divergences of opinions among Russia's power players may be more genuine.

STATE DEPARTMENT WON'T ACKNOWLEDGE SECURITY AID FOR UKRAINE EMBASSY STAFF, FAMILIES

The independent and widely read news website Meduza ran with a long story Thursday about how Russia's presidential administration is struggling with the idea of a climb-down, a scaling back of ambition to the taking of Donbas, and how to project that idea to the public, to package it as something positive, even victorious.

"Citizens were overheated by propaganda. Suppose a decision is made to stop on the territory of Donbas. What about the Nazis then? Are we no longer fighting them? This word has been hammered into people so much that I can’t imagine how one can stop in Donbas without losing ratings," Meduza quoted one source, apparently consulting with the presidential administration, as saying.

Meduza's sources say the Kremlin is alarmed by those who think talking with Ukraine this week was admission of defeat. Another quote from another supposedly relevant but unnamed strategist was this: "So much coal was thrown into the locomotive’s furnace, it won’t be possible to stop it right away."

According to Meduza, the Kremlin wants secret polls for their own people and supporters to truly understand what the inner circle and core Russian supporters/believers feel about the war and what it needs to achieve in order to minimize fallout from a climb-down.

And Oleg Ignatov of the Crisis Group says actually those purges — that "cleansing" Putin talked about last week — may not be just for dissident voices in society and the "foie gras addicted" fans of gender choice.

Purges, cleansing, "clearances" as Ignatov calls them, may well be aimed largely at the elite to clear the way for Putin's political preservation. He can't win another election or two without them on board.

"If a peace deal with Ukraine is not in favor of Russia," Ignatov says, "it means that he will make decisions inside Russia, so he will have to consolidate power. Yes, he will make some clearances. He will have to clear his team."

Recommended Stories

  • Cod of war: Ukraine batters British fish and chips

    They have weathered the storm of Brexit and Covid, and are fighting the tide of rising inflation. But thousands of Britain's fish and chip shops could be sunk by the war in Ukraine.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 25-31 March 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Wall Street falls as S&P suffers biggest quarterly drop in two years

    U.S. stocks slumped to close out the first quarter on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns persisted about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response. While optimism about a possible peace deal between Ukraine and Russia helped lift stocks earlier in the week, hopes quickly evaporated and Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in rubles as Ukraine prepared for more attacks. The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions, and U.S. President Joe Biden launched the largest release ever from the country's emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in a bid to lower gasoline prices that have soared during the war in Ukraine.

  • Ethiopia fails to block UN funding for human rights investigation

    Ethiopia on Thursday failed to block the United Nations from funding an international committee that will investigate human rights violations by all parties in the nation's recent war.

  • The Informal International Network Getting Disabled Ukrainians Out of the War Zone

    The need for solidarity in disabled communities has become ever more clear as the invasion has progressed, stripping away formal support structures and igniting latent prejudices.

  • Blind woman from North Texas bringing Braille displays, laptops to Ukrainian refugees

    She sold everything and moved to Europe. She can’t imagine being uprooted by war.

  • Asian shares slip on gloomy outlook as Ukraine, recession risks weigh

    Asian shares fell on Friday following the biggest quarterly drop in global equities in two years, as investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin struck back at Western sanctions on Moscow, threatening to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in roubles.

  • Russian Stocks Rise as Ban on Shorts Is Lifted, Hours Extended

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian equities advanced as the nation partly lifted the short-selling ban on local stocks on Thursday, removing one of the measures that helped limit the declines in the market after a record long shutdown.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weig

  • India to more than double price of locally produced gas - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will more than double the price of natural gas from Friday for the first half of this fiscal year, reflecting a surge in global prices, two sources familiar with the matter said, further stoking inflation in Asia's third largest economy. India will raise the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September to a record high $6.1 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) from the current $2.90/mmBtu, the sources said on Wednesday. It will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu, they added.

  • Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis

    Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe (WHH) told Reuters. Mathias Mogge, chief executive of the group, which serves 14.3 million people with projects in 35 countries, said it was critical to maintain communication with Russia, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, in tackling the crisis. Mogge's comments come days after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the G20, although experts say that is unlikely to happen given lack of support from India, China and several other G20 members.

  • Australian journalist Cheng Lei tried behind closed doors as relations with China worsen

    Australian journalist Cheng Lei was tried behind closed doors on Thursday in Beijing, more than 19 months after she was detained by Chinese authorities, in a case some experts believe to be politically charged as relations worsen between China and Australia.

  • Destroyed tanks, church on frontline of battle for Kyiv

    A trail of destruction including a Russian tank bears testament to the ferocity of the fight for Lukianivka village

  • Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises

    A daily medium cup of coffee in Moscow has turned into an unrealistic luxury for Katya*, costing “as much as a whole meal in a mid-range cafe”.

  • China's Peace cable linking Europe and Africa arrives in Kenya

    China's plans to build an information "expressway" connecting China, Europe and Africa have taken a step forward with the arrival of an undersea cable in the Kenyan port of Mombasa. The Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (Peace) cable is part of Beijing's Digital Silk Road initiative and will also connect Pakistan, Cyprus, Egypt, France, and Malta. Oliver Zheng, the chief executive of the company managing the project, said the 15,000km (9,300-mile) project would be completed within "the ne

  • Updated Pentagon maps reveal the Chinese military's growing reach

    In 2020, the Chinese military's ground force, naval fleet, and aviation force all continued to grow.

  • The Athletic unanimously picks Duke to beat UNC in Final Four

    The Athletic released their predictions for Saturday's game and they all picked Duke to beat the UNC basketball program.

  • J.K. Rowling Walks Red Carpet at Fantastic Beasts 3 Premiere After Controversial Trans Comments

    The author — who has been criticized for her comments about the transgender community — hit the red carpet for the movie’s premiere at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday

  • S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

    South Korea's military has said North Korea's largest missile test yet used an older, smaller intercontinental ballistic missile, and not the massive new Hwasong-17 ICBM, in part to try to head off negative domestic reaction to a failed launch. South Korean and U.S. officials have concluded that the March 24 launch appears to have been a Hwasong-15 ICBM, a defence ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. North Korea fist test-fired the Hwasong-15 in Nov. 2017, before imposing a moratorium on ICBM testing that ended with last week's launch.

  • Defense & National Security — Biden facing ire over defense budget

    It’s Thursday! Welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden is under fire from the left over his requested national defense budget for fiscal year 2023. We’ll dive deep into the details, plus Russian President Vladimir Putin…

  • Skippy peanut butter products recalled over possible steel fragments

    Several Skippy peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled due to the possibility that they may contain steel fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment, parent company Hormel announced Wednesday.Driving the news: The recall affects 161,692 total pounds of Skippy products, which include Skippy's Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic