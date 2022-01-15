Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

Omicron infections are spiking. Job applicants are turning up their noses at open positions. Ports remain congested, and China has locked down whole cities again.

Do these developments signal another wave of supply chain disruptions that could leave consumers and businesses scrambling for necessities while putting less-urgent purchases on hold for months?

It’s already happening in scattered instances around Arizona.

Sara Hunt of Goodyear drives up every two weeks to buy groceries and other supplies and deliver them to people in the Navajo Nation. The Bashas' Diné Market in Tuba City is rarely stocked unless it's early in the morning, she said. That's why she goes to that store at 6 a.m. to buy the items she needs. Items from canned soup to fresh vegetables and cereals are often missing.

Hunt, 44, thinks the problem reflects grocery stores not having enough people to stock shelves. The Diné store even has signs posted saying it will hire people on the spot and provide a paycheck the next day, she said.

She's partly correct. Labor shortages are indeed causing scarcity in areas around the state, prompting an unusual letter on Jan. 11 from Bashas' top management that was sent to members of Navajo communities. The letter was posted on Twitter by Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation.

"All stores throughout the entire country are having challenges keeping shelves fully stocked,” wrote the grocery chain's president, Edward “Trey” Basha, and Johnny Basha, senior vice president of real estate/administration.

An ongoing lack of staff, more workers calling in sick plus shortages from manufacturers and vendors have created an “incredible strain on our ability to pick and pack orders,” they said in the message.

Supply chain disruptions reappear

Those and other indicators show that the supply chain ruptures exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 aren't completely fixed. Analysts again are encouraging businesses and consumers to plan purchases more carefully and exercise patience when shopping, without resorting to panic buying.

But they also expect the disruptions to be more localized and short lived than those earlier problems, with less of a paralyzing grip on the economy.

“There’s not a shortage of food in the U.S.,” said Benjamin Ruddell, a professor with expertise in supply chains at Northern Arizona University. “But we all need a little buffer ... at least three days’ worth of necessities on hand.”

Even though some of the worst prior disruptions involving, say, semiconductors and electronics have eased somewhat, new problems are popping up like a giant network of whack-a-moles. Partly, this reflects the reality that there are myriad supply chains, each affected in different ways by sick leave, port congestion, worker shortages, raw-material unavailability and other factors.

"It's an evolving problem," said Elliot Rabinovich, a supply chain professor at Arizona State University. "COVID continues to create problems for different supply chains."

Rural areas at risk of shortages

The Bashas' letter cited staffing shortages at the company's distribution center in Chandler, not just at stores, as a factor that has led to sparse shelves in the Navajo areas of the state. This reflects both a regular lack of workers and workers calling in sick after the holidays, management said.

Ruddell said it's not surprising shortages are materializing in rural areas such as northeast Arizona. Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues such as the current nationwide shortage of truckers.

And when cracks appear, Ruddell said, they are more likely to show up in items such as fresh produce and meat that are both perishable and need handling by workers, who might call in sick. Rabinovich said he wouldn't be surprised if more perishable produce starts going to waste.

Lack of alternatives for Navajo Nation

Residents of the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona don't have many choices for food, with some families needing to make a four-hour round-trip drive off the reservation to stock up, said Ethel Branch, executive director of the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Only 13 grocery stores serve the Navajo Nation, a community that encompasses an area slightly larger than Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts combined, Branch said.

"We are the last stop on the supply chain," she said. "Phoenix is going to get served first in Arizona, and then it's going to move outwards from there. (Food) will go to the border towns and then, maybe if there's anything left, it'll come to us."

The Bashas' executives say they are increasing shipments to the company's Navajo stores, "knowing that we are the only access for fresh food for miles and there is a critical need to continue feeding the community."

They also said new employees are coming on board at the Chandler distribution center, "to get us back to where we need to be as soon as possible."

Other industries affected, too

Supply chain disruptions have affected, and will continue to impact, many industries beyond food and groceries. Another area where supplies are constrained is in construction and homebuilding.

Construction costs in metro Phoenix jumped 8.1% over the 12 months through October 2021, noted Rider Levett Bucknall, a consultant and advisory firm. That was slightly above the nation's inflation rate over that period, though metro Phoenix ranked only sixth among 12 large cities for highest building cost increases. The study looked at materials such as lumber along with labor expenses, contractor overhead and more.

In part, construction expenses were pushed higher by supply chain disruptions, but they also reflect other factors such as a chronic shortage of skilled laborers in the Valley, said Jesse Zunke, an associate who manages RLB’s cost team in Phoenix. Worker shortages, he added, affect the number of contractors willing to bid on projects, with fewer bids translating to higher costs for developers and others.

Zunke cited piping and heating/air conditioning equipment as some of the construction items that have risen in cost lately, owing at least partly to supply chain issues.

In general, rising prices reflect not just scarce supplies but surging demand, too. Consumers have spent robustly on many items, from homes to groceries to cars. Personal incomes have made gains for many reasons including stimulus payments, a souped-up federal Child Tax Credit and higher wages. However, these factors, and inflation generally, might start to moderate later this year.

"Inflation is peaking now," said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, expressing the consensus view of a panel of economists assembled by the American Bankers Association. The panel also predicted that the fourth quarter of 2021 will prove to mark the worst of the supply chain bottlenecks, she added.

Continuing source of concern

Executives at midsized businesses surveyed by JPMorgan Chase in November voiced strong optimism for revenue gains in the coming year. However, a majority of the respondents also indicated they are stockpiling more items used in their businesses and are adding more suppliers from different geographic areas.

The survey of leaders at companies with revenue between $200 million and $500 million also indicated that many have changed policies to deal with supply chain issues and labor shortages. Businesses are paying more to transport products, have substituted materials in their manufacturing processes or have replaced suppliers.

A vast majority, four in five, also said they have already increased wages or plan to do so.

Top U.S. executives surveyed by the Conference Board in a newly released report ranked supply chain dangers as the third-biggest risk for the coming year, beyond labor shortages — the primary concern — and rising inflation. Globally, just 28% of CEOs said their companies are "well prepared" to deal with supply chain disruptions.

Small businesses often are less able than larger rivals to deal with disruptions, as they rely on fewer suppliers and frequently can't pay wages or offer benefits similar to bigger employers.

In an early January survey by the National Federation of Independent Business, 47% of small-business owners said they have faced significant supply chain disruptions. Of these, 44% said the challenges have gotten worse over the past three months, though that marks an improvement from a survey conducted in October.

Similarly, as noted earlier, the economists assembled by the American Bankers Association generally see "supply chains easing slowly over time," Zentner said.

Ruddell, too, said he thinks the worst is over. Many domestic manufacturers and other suppliers have "built up a lot of capacity over the last two years," he said.

China still a problem

Zentner also noted that China still hasn't closed its ports, as happened in 2021. That should keep the flow of many manufactured items moving, though congestion remains heavy at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which handle much of this trade.

Nevertheless, Ruddell and others consider it imperative that the U.S. broaden its base of suppliers. "We've made ourselves too dependent on China for manufactured goods," he said, adding that any products moving on oceans or across borders face added risks for disruptions.

As cited in the JPMorgan Chase survey, many business leaders said they are working to diversify supplies, but it's not a quick fix.

"The scale of China's manufacturing base, supported by government subsidies and its massive internal market, makes it hard for other countries to compete for sourcing," said the Conference Board in its report.

China recently closed off portions of several big cities as it tries to contain the omicron variant ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics. That could be felt down the road on this side of the Pacific Ocean.

"Things are going to get worse over the next two or three months if China can't keep shipping as much," Ruddell said.

Not as bad as 2020

Ruddell expects to see "random failures" among supply chains over perhaps the next year. That said, he also points out that these systems generally work fairly well and are remarkably resilient.

As a case in point, he noted how restaurants broadly shut down two years ago, yet much of the food that would have been destined for those outlets quickly made its way into grocery stores, which experienced a surge in demand virtually overnight.

"It was a huge shock to the system, but the system pulled it off very well," he said. It was amazing, given how many pieces of the puzzle were altered, switched or diverted — contracts, suppliers, truckers, regulations, farmers and much more.

Even the Bashas' executives offered rays of hope and general optimism.

"This feels eerily similar to two years ago at the start of the pandemic, but we assure you this time is different," they said in their letter.

"Every day, our customers will see things improving ... slowly but surely," they added. "We are NOT running out of food."

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

Breaking news intern Jane Florance contributed to this article. Reach her at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

