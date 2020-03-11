Craft Brew Alliance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The brewer that makes craft beers like Kona, Widmer Brothers and Redhook posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.9 million, or 66 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $193 million.

Craft Brew Alliance shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.73, a fall of 2% in the last 12 months.

