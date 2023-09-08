A new craft brewery is coming to midtown Sacramento. Here’s what we know so far

Midtown Sacramento is getting a new brewery and taproom.

Mattie Groves Brewery is moving into 1716 L St., previously home to Big Stump Brewing Co.

“Mattie Groves” is derived from a traditional English folk song, owners Katie and Matt Cooper told the Sacramento Business Journal.

Both recently worked for Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery in Farmville, North Carolina, and Matt once made beer for American River Brewing Co. (now closed) in Rancho Cordova. Mattie Groves will have eight to 12 taps pouring IPAs, lagers and more, the owners told the Business Journal.

An opening date has yet to be established. The space is currently being renovated — tile torn out, a commercial sink in the middle of the taproom — and Mattie Groves has applied for its Small Beer Manufacturer License with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Big Stump opened in 2016 as a sour ale-focused brewery and hosted weekly events such as trivia night and beer yoga before closing in January. The brewery faced an eviction lawsuit from its landlord, which has not yet been resolved in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Mattie Groves did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

