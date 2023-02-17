Craft brings campaign for governor to Owensboro

Feb. 17—Kelly Craft, one of the 12 Republicans vying for the GOP nomination for governor, discussed some of her vision for state government Thursday afternoon during a campaign stop at Moonlite-Bar-B-Q Inn.

Craft, a former Trump Administration ambassador to Canada and the United Nations, talked education, how she would attempt to address fentanyl trafficking and economic development with a small group of supporters in the restaurant's board room.

The Craft family is connected to Alliance Resource Partners LP, where Craft's husband, Joe Craft, is CEO. Alliance is a major producer and marketer of coal based in Tulsa.

The Craft family has used funds for philanthropic projects, such as the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University and the Joe Craft Center, a sports practice facility at the University of Kentucky.

Craft, a Glasgow native, told the audience that, as ambassador to Canada, she helped negotiate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2020, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The USCA helped make Kentucky farmers more competitive with farmers in Canada, Craft said.

The agreement "kept jobs here, not in China," Craft said, and "one thing we all had in common was we wanted to keep the jobs out of China and keep manufacturing in our countries."

Craft said, as ambassador to the United Nations, she was involved in negotiating the Abraham Accords, which helped normalize relations between several countries in the Middle East, including Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Craft said she worked with countries with competing interests to reach the agreement.

Craft circled back to China, saying as U.N. ambassador, "I took on China" for that country's production of fentanyl and for China's acquiring of technology invented by U.S. companies. Craft was one of several Trump Administration officials China barred from entering the country in 2021.

On education, Craft repeated previous statements that she would disband the state board of education and the state Department of Education. The governor's office does make appointments to the state board of education.

Craft said she wanted resources for teachers and schools, and she wants students to learn in school and not be taught "these leftist ideologies."

"I have never seen a child pass a test if they are learning ideologies," Craft said. She criticized what she called "all this wokeism."

In an interview, Craft said parents "want to be able to make the decisions for their children's education."

Craft said students should have post-high school learning opportunities, including college or job training. Craft said she also supported reducing regulations that she said hamper small businesses.

Regulations hamper small businesses so "they can't afford to hire people," she said.

On workforce development, Craft said people who undergo substance abuse treatment should also have access to career training and other resources so they can reenter the work force.

In a brief interview with reporters after her public remarks, Craft said, as governor, she would work to create a task force of governors and others to combat fentanyl crossing into the United States from Mexico.

"I believe the drug crisis is the No. 1 crisis in Kentucky," she said.

Craft said she is running for governor because "I see there is a job that needs to be done."

"I'm not using this political moment to get to my next," she said. The governor's office "is my rock, not my stepping stone."