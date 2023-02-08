Craft campaigns for governor in Williamsburg

Feb. 7—WILLIAMSBURG — Kelly Craft stopped at the Williamsburg Convention Center Friday as part of her Kitchen Table Tour focusing on conversations with Kentuckians about the future of the state as she campaigns for the 2023 Kentucky Governor's race.

Craft, a former United Nations ambassador who's running for the Republican nomination, highlighted issues in the state concerning changes in education, bringing jobs to Kentucky and fighting the drug and human trafficking problem in the Bluegrass.

Multiple questions were asked but the majority of them centered around education and teacher benefits.

Sherry Paul has been in education for over 30 years and shared her story on the experiences she has had with children in the school system and her concern for human trafficking in the local area.

"I was pleased with her response. She wants to redesign the Kentucky Department of Education to where we have more local control," Paul shared. "The other concern of mine was the human trafficking because being in the school system, I see many children that head out the wrong road and I feel like we can start before they get there so they don't fall into human trafficking and things like that. It's been a little harder here because we are situated here on I-75."

If elected, Craft wants to completely transform the Kentucky educational system.

"Today has been a phenomenal day traveling and listening, which is what I have been doing criss crossing the state of Kentucky, just listening because when you listen you can ask questions," Craft stated. "What I am seeing is that we have an education issue and I want to make certain we hold our Kentucky Department of Education accountable."

Craft's campaign focused on building a future for children in Kentucky.

Twelve-year-old political enthusiast Reed Elliotte was there to hear Craft's campaign message and had the opportunity to have a conversation with Craft.

"It was a real honor meeting her. I love meeting politicians. Politics is in my future and I feel like we can make our country a better place," Elliotte said. "With everything that's going on, I just think the Democrats and Republicans should get along rather than arguing and just compromise and try to make the world a better place."

"This is the future right here," Craft said about Elliotte. "We need to get our children ready for the 21st century work force and give them the opportunities to choose four- or two-year college programs or technical programs and they graduate with skills.

Craft also addressed the drug problem in Kentucky.

"We have a major drug problem," she said. "Every law enforcement round table I have had the honor to listen to, they have shared those concerns and it needs to be taken care of."

Craft reflected on her time in the southeastern region of the state.

"Hearing the stories of people and their personal issues was an honor and knowing everyone in the state of the Kentucky wants the same thing," Craft shared. "We want a better future for our children."

According to recent polls from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, she is the second leading GOP candidate with 13 percent behind Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron who has 39 percent. The poll indicated that 28 percent remain undecided as of the last week in January.