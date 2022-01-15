🌱 Craft Kafe Tampa + Florida Aquarium Founder Dead At 80

Happy Sunday, Tampa! Here's everything you need to know going on today.

First, today's weather:

Rain and a thunderstorm. High: 68 Low: 53.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today:

1. A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole over $13,000 from his late uncle, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. 50-year-old Ian Christopher McGeehan used his uncle's Mastercard and debit card after his death, according to an affidavit. He faces charges for scheme to defraud and grand theft. (WFLA)

2. Schools Impacted By Omicron: Public schools in the Tampa Bay area reported 7,098 COVID-19 cases in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, passing the previous weekly high of 5,420 recorded during the week ending September 3rd. On Thursday, Hillsborough County had 1,626 teacher absences but could deploy only 767 substitutes. A similar experience is happening around the country. (Tampa Bay Times)

3. 3 men from the Tampa Bay Area are the latest of 73 Floridians to face charges in the January 6th Capitol Hill Insurrection. The latest indictment says Alan Fischer, III, is accused of trying to force his way into the Capitol with a mob that injured several members of the Capitol police. Fisher is known as "AJ" and lives in South Tampa, according to FBI documents. He is allegedly a member of the Proud Boys organization. (Fox 13 Tampa)

4. Conservationist and founder of The Florida Aquarium, Bill Crown, died in his home in Clearwater at age 80 on Wednesday. Crown was surrounded by his loved ones when he died. Crown founded The Florida Aquarium Inc. in 1986. His dream of building a permanent home for the aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive in Tampa happened in 1995. (Tampa Patch)

5. The Craft Kafe team from St. Petersburg is opening a new spot on the same block as Fly Bar and Oxford Exchange in downtown Tampa just off Kennedy Boulevard. The concept will focus on gluten-free offerings including cinnamon rolls, chicken adobo pastries, veggie pizza, and more. (That's So Tampa)

Today in Tampa:

42nd Annual TOBA Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast At Tampa Marriott Water Street. (6:45 AM)

SoHo Sunday Market And Flea At MacDinton's Soho. (11:00 AM)

Philadelphia Eagles At Tampa Bay Buccaneers . (1:00 PM)

Taking Shape: A Conversation At Tampa Museum of Art. (1:00 PM)

Grief and Recovery Support Group At Unity of Tampa. (1:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Join City of Tampa for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, January 17th . The parade is a family-friendly event t hat celebrates the legacy of MLK while highlighting Tampa's cultural diversity . (Facebook)

Students at Shore Magnet Elementary School took part in an "I Have A Dream" Celebration Friday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. The celebration featured performances from the school's drum ensemble, chamber orchestra, and dance company. A presentation also highlighted MLK Jr.'s history and impact as a civil rights leader. (Facebook)

Internationally renowned British artist Lucy Sparrow will kick off a month-long immersive exhibit on January 20th in Water Street Tampa. (Instagram)

Alrighty, you're all good for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Carlos Hernandez

