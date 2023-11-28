Craft the perfect cheese platter for your party

Whether you're hosting a dinner gathering, a joyous celebration, an evening devoted to wine and cheese, or simply indulging in a sumptuous snack, the art of fashioning the perfect cheese platter involves a careful curating of cheeses, accompaniments, and an eye-catching presentation.

A finely crafted and unique cheese platter will become a focal point of conversation at your next party.

In this guide, we'll explore the art of assembling a cheese platter and discover some mouth watering cheeses to ensure your spread leaves a lasting impression.

I recently collaborated with Nicole Dietz, owner of Fromage du Monde with her husband, Rodney Hunt. This artisan cut-to-order cheese-and-wine house nestled in downtown Canton celebrated its fourth anniversary on Oct. 4.

Charcuterie's a calling: Cheese flights and wine tastings at two local shops

Armed with my personal board (optional), Dietz and I collaborated to design a cheese platter that was visually stunning.

Here are insights on the art of crafting that perfect cheese platter.

Selecting the cheese

Variety is key − Opt for an array of cheeses to cater to different preferences and textures. Aim for a blend of soft, semi-soft, hard and blue cheeses to create a diverse flavor palette that appeals to a wide range of tastes.

Step outside the comfort zone − While classics like sharp cheddar and award-winning Ohio baby Swiss are beloved, there exists a bold world of cheeses waiting to be explored. Venture beyond the familiar.

Embrace global flavors − Infuse your platter with cheeses from various regions and countries to impart a worldly sophistication. Consider featuring a French brie, Italian parmesan, Spanish manchego, or English stilton to showcase the rich diversity of cheese. For my board, Dietz selected pesto rosso (a tomato-based young gouda with herbs); drunken goat (a semi-firm goat cheese with grapey notes from a thin and edible wine-washed rind soaked in Spanish wine); and Italian San Pedro cow’s milk cheese with dried basil, chili flakes and olives. Traditionally, I also like to include a triple crème cheese, with Saint Andre being my preferred choice for its richness and creaminess.

Texture matters − Ensure a dynamic eating experience by offering a range of textures. Include creamy cheeses like goat cheese or camembert, semi-hard cheeses such as gouda or havarti, and aged, crumbly options like extra sharp cheddar or gorgonzola.

Seasonal sensations − Tailor your cheese selection to the season. Opt for fresh, light cheeses in the spring and summer, while reserving heartier, aged cheeses for fall and winter gatherings.

Check out Fromage du Monde: Canton wine-and-cheese shop shows off its wares

Starter cheeses if you’re building your own

Brie − A luscious, creamy French cheese with a soft, edible rind. Its mild flavor pairs well with fruits, nuts, and honey.

Manchego − A Spanish sheep's milk cheese with a nutty and buttery taste. Its firm texture makes it perfect for slicing, and it pairs wonderfully with quince paste.

Gorgonzola − A bold and tangy Italian blue cheese that adds a robust flavor to the platter. Pair it with honeycomb or balsamic glaze for a delightful contrast.

Gouda − A versatile Dutch cheese available in various ages, from mild to extra aged. Gouda complements both sweet and savory accompaniments, such as strawberry halves or caramelized onions.

Goat Cheese (Chèvre) − A creamy and tangy cheese that adds a refreshing element. Serve it with fresh herbs, cracked pepper, or drizzled with olive oil.

Accompaniments

Fresh and fried fruits − Offer a mix of fresh grapes, figs, and halved strawberries. I tend to avoid sliced apples and sliced pears, as they brown too easily once sliced. Dried fruits like apricots or dates can add a chewy contrast. Dietz always adds dried apricots to her boards, as she feels they’re a palate cleanser, providing color and texture.

Meats − Optional, but often expected. Remember that charcuterie specializes in meats, so feel free to customize your cheese board with or without them. Dietz chose a sliced coppa with a pepper rind and a rose cap made from sliced pepperoni.

Adding coppa with a peppery crust elevates your cheese platter.

Nuts − Include a selection of nuts such as almonds, walnuts or pecans. Toasted nuts add a satisfying crunch to the creamy texture of the cheeses. Candied pecans made in-house at Fromage du Monde are the go-to for their boards.

Crackers, bread and crostini − Select a variety of crackers and artisanal bread to complement the cheeses. Baguette slices, water crackers and whole-grain varieties work well. My board was accompanied by a separate bag of house-made crostini. It’s worth noting that purchasing a board with crackers or bread already on it can make them soggy and take up valuable real estate. After all, you’re investing in cheese and meats, so let them shine.

Condiments − Enhance the flavors with condiments like honey or honeycomb, balsamic glaze, grainy mustard, or fruit preserves. These additions provide a balance of sweetness and acidity. My cheese board featured a selection of vanilla yogurt-covered cranberries, Italian marinated tomatoes and kalamata olives, a house-made fruit compote, and some savory mustard quick pickles.

Finesse − Added to my board was chocolate bark infused with a granola mixture made by Fromage du Monde's local partner, Milk and Honey.

Presentation

Aesthetic arrangement − Arrange the cheeses and accompaniments in a visually pleasing manner. Consider using wooden boards, slate or marble surfaces for an elegant presentation. Have fun with it!

Labeling − While optional, labeling each cheese is a thoughtful touch to help guests identify and appreciate the unique flavors.

Room temperature − Allow the cheeses to come to room temperature at least 30 minutes before serving. This enhances their flavors and textures.

In conclusion

Creating the perfect cheese platter is an art that melds flavors, textures, and presentation. It’s not an exact science. Be flexible and attuned to your audience.

By selecting a diverse range of cheeses, thoughtful accompaniments, and presenting them in an appealing manner, you can transform any gathering into a memorable culinary experience. Experiment with different combinations, and don't hesitate to infuse your personal touch to make your cheese platter truly exceptional and unforgettable.

Fromage du Monde requires 48 hours notice for all cheese platters.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330.441.2706.

About Fromage du Monde

WHERE − 340 4th St. NW in Canton

PHONE − 330-274-9901

HOURS − 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Fromage du Monde helps craft perfect cheese platter for your party