Craft sessions, book club among among Granville Public Library Dec. 10-16 events

Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

After Hours Group Study and Work Session

High Schoolers, the library is extending its hours just for you! The library will be available to provide you a space to study and work on group projects.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Craft-and-Dash: Kids Edition

Drop in to make presents using left-over supplies from previous programs. Two presents per kid. While supplies last. For K-6 graders.

Date: Dec. 11, 12, 13

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Baby Time

Songs, rhymes, stories and a play session. For children up to 18 months old.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Time: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Craft-and-Dash Teen Edition: The Ghost of Crafting Past

Drop in to make a gift or decoration using the library's leftover craft supplies. Be creative and give yourself a break from school and holiday stress. Drop in any time beginning at 6 p.m. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Toddler Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children between the ages of 19 months and 3 years.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Overlooked Books Book Club

In December the book club is reading "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. Join the club to discuss the story of Tova who is still haunted by the disappearance of her son Erik, and Marcellus an aging giant Pacific octopus who is deceptively intelligent. Do you think friendship can bridge between species? For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Preschool Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5 years old.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Needle Punch Ornaments

Register to create a seasonal ornament using a needle punch technique. For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Teen Tech: Bigfoot Ornaments

Craft one of three Bigfoot-inspired holiday ornaments this winter. You will sandwich together different mediums to create a fun fantasy piece. For 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Location: Learning Lab Maker Space

Winter Puzzle Race

Ready, set, go! Teams race to be the first to complete a 500-piece puzzle! Teams should be made up of 3-6 people. Only one person from the team needs to register. For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Library Upper Level

