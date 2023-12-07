Craft sessions, book club among among Granville Public Library Dec. 10-16 events
Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.
After Hours Group Study and Work Session
High Schoolers, the library is extending its hours just for you! The library will be available to provide you a space to study and work on group projects.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Craft-and-Dash: Kids Edition
Drop in to make presents using left-over supplies from previous programs. Two presents per kid. While supplies last. For K-6 graders.
Date: Dec. 11, 12, 13
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Location: Community Room
Baby Time
Songs, rhymes, stories and a play session. For children up to 18 months old.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
Time: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Location: Community Room
Craft-and-Dash Teen Edition: The Ghost of Crafting Past
Drop in to make a gift or decoration using the library's leftover craft supplies. Be creative and give yourself a break from school and holiday stress. Drop in any time beginning at 6 p.m. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Community Room
Toddler Time
Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children between the ages of 19 months and 3 years.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Community Room
Overlooked Books Book Club
In December the book club is reading "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. Join the club to discuss the story of Tova who is still haunted by the disappearance of her son Erik, and Marcellus an aging giant Pacific octopus who is deceptively intelligent. Do you think friendship can bridge between species? For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Location: Community Room
Preschool Time
Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5 years old.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 14
Time: 10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Community Room
Needle Punch Ornaments
Register to create a seasonal ornament using a needle punch technique. For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 14
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: Community Room
Teen Tech: Bigfoot Ornaments
Craft one of three Bigfoot-inspired holiday ornaments this winter. You will sandwich together different mediums to create a fun fantasy piece. For 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Friday, Dec. 15
Time: 5-6 p.m.
Location: Learning Lab Maker Space
Winter Puzzle Race
Ready, set, go! Teams race to be the first to complete a 500-piece puzzle! Teams should be made up of 3-6 people. Only one person from the team needs to register. For adults and 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Library Upper Level
