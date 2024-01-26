Craft time at TPL opportunity for mother-daughter project

Jan. 26—A "Me and My Teen" craft event at the local library on Jan. 23 allowed a quiet space for mothers and their teen children to spend quality time doing a collaborative painting.

Tahlequah Public Library Assistant Pam Davis explained the process she set up for her first class with both adults and teens.

"I thought it would be fun to do something with your teen and I didn't say grandma and teen or mom and teen, because I wanted it to be anyone who had a teen in their life to come and have fun," Davis said.

Davis instructed the class that even though all artists had their own canvases, the teams would collaborate. The canvases were pushed together and sections taped off with painters tape, and on the sides, the tape merged. Once the taping was done, an exacto knife was used to separate the canvases.

She suggested the sections be filled with things from the artist's life, abstract designs, or a favorite movie character or place.

"The first thing you will [do is] push your canvases together and work to apply the painters tape because you want them to join in places that connect them," Davis said. "At least three strips need to be connected."

The artists were instructed to decide on a theme, and then make the lines with the tape. Next, they painted the sections with their chosen base colors and then added their designs. Davis showed the class paint pens they could chose to use instead of paint brushes, which had a brush on one end and on the other, a bump that could make dots of various sizes.

"When [the paint] is dry, you remove the tape, and after you've removed the tape, you can leave the exposed white lines or you can take a paint pen or brush and outline [the strip] if you want a definite line around your pictures. You can make any designs [on the lines]. It's up to you, it's your picture," Davis said.

Davis cautioned that the paint dries fast, so "wash the brush off and dry it well between colors."

AJ Gourd and her mother, Sheri Gourd, spent the two hours creating their paintings. AJ loves to paint and draw, and her favorite medium is acrylic paint, though she loves all types of art.

"I usually do the monthly art drawing programs with my friend and we learned to do shading one time," AJ said.

This was the first creative program Sheri has attended at the library, although she participates in the "Books 'n' Brunch" program. The two chose to use a lot of "glow" paint and went with a psychedelic theme.

"I thought this was a good opportunity to spend time together and try my creative side," Sheri said.

Aiyanna Washington and her mother, Angel Wolfe, decided to draw their designs in the taped-off sections before painting the background.

"We have a 5-year-old at home, so we don't get much time together," Wolfe said.

They decided on a theme of the two of them together in the middle, and created their own designs in the remaining sections that incorporated a river.

Davis has always done art and it has been a big part of her life.

"It became the best of both worlds whenever I became involved with the library that I could do this, too," Davis said.

Vicky Lewis attended with her granddaughter, Jael Holcomb, who is named after a woman described in the Bible in Judges 4:16 who helped defend her fellow Jews from the king with just a tent peg. The two have been close since Holcomb was born.

"That's what she had and was a brave lady," Lewis said.

Lewis shared the theme for their pieces of a mule they had on their farm transporting Holcomb to a culinary school. Each section held pictures of Holcomb's life, like her love of playing doctor. Holcomb plans to work at the Google Data Center in Pryor once she graduates from the two-year program.

"I backpacked her all over that farm when she was a little girl. I'd say, 'Let's go on a picnic,' and we had about 120 acres and she'd get on my back and off we would go," Lewis said.

Raven Remer and daughter Rosslyn Remer saw the notice for the class on Facebook and Rosslyn is "kind of artsy," Raven said. Rosslyn, a seventh-grader, will be 13 in March and sometimes likes doing art.

"I think our theme is our own personality and just do whatever we like, see what we come up with. I'm not very artsy but I'm trying," Raven said.