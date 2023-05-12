Craft visits on 'Kitchen Table Tour'

May 12—Kelly Craft, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and current Republican gubernatorial candidate, made a stop in Owensboro on Thursday at Old Hickory Bar-B-Que alongside her running mate, state Sen. Max Wise, as part of their "Kitchen Table Tour" ahead of the primary election Tuesday, May 16.

Craft, 61, explained the purpose of the tour's template and how it roots back to her upbringing in Barren County. She said the "most important piece of furniture" for her family was the kitchen table.

"It was at that table where I learned from watching my mom and dad; our faith in God was always at the center of the table, (along with) our work ethic and doing right by our neighbor," she said.

Craft said these qualities led former President Donald Trump to have her serve as the first female ambassador to Canada, where she helped negotiate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

She said the USMCA led to "the largest trade deal in American history" and the creation of "millions of jobs" in the U.S. without having to outsource.

"(There were) thousands of jobs I was able to bring to the state of Kentucky from our family farms, our agribusiness, our logistics, our small businesses, our auto manufacturing, our culture," she said.

Craft then "sat at another table" when she became ambassador to the U.N., where she was involved in negotiating the Abraham Accords to help relations between several countries in the Middle East, such as Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Craft took time to discuss her plans if elected into the governor's seat, such as her thoughts on education and workforce.

The Craft family, which is connected to Alliance Resource Partners LP, where Craft's husband, Joe Craft, is CEO, has used funds for philanthropic projects such as the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University and the Joe Craft Center, a sports practice facility at the University of Kentucky.

Craft also had a close connection to education, as her mother, the late Sherry Dale Little Guilfoil, was a home economics teacher at Glasgow High School.

"Parents want to have the right to be involved in their child's education, and kids deserve to have the right to have their parents in their education," she said. "I want to produce children with skills and knowledge. I want our children to be able to learn arithmetic, to be able to read, to be able to write cursive, to have financial literacy ...."

But Craft said part of the push is teaching children at home to learn how to respect educators, along with accountability, responsibility and consequences.

"... My mother (couldn't) wait for the month of May (for) graduation," she said. "She couldn't wait to see her students walk across that stage and get that diploma, because inside that diploma are 12 years of work from teachers."

If elected, Craft plans to ask legislators to "dismantle" the Kentucky Department of Education by "pulling it apart and putting it back together." She also plans to ask Dr. Jason E. Glass, current commissioner of education, "to do the right thing."

"And if he doesn't, I'll do the right thing, and I'm gonna fire him," she said, "because what's more important than our teachers, our students and our parents?"

Craft highlighted the state's workforce participation and said "we have to make certain that we continue offering good paying quality jobs."

"We have a workforce participation problem," she said. "When I was negotiating with the USMCA, I can tell you I was so proud because the heart of Kentucky (is) its workers, and I knew that when President Trump would say to me: 'Take care of the farmers. Take care of the coal miners.' "

Craft said some of this can be accomplished by building up small businesses and helping give them "every competitive edge."

"We've got to make sure that we remove any barrier that is between a small business, between an entrepreneur, between an innovator and their success," she said. "We're going to remove these regulations because small businesses don't have compliance offices (or) a legal team; they're on a lean budget."

Lastly, Craft spoke about the issues regarding drugs such as fentanyl coming into Kentucky, which in turn can affect education, workforce and more.

"It's not just the addict; it's the families," she said. "... If you give someone a deadly drug and it takes their life, as governor I will sign your death warrant."

But Craft doesn't feel incarceration for non-violent offenders cures addiction and said those coming out of juvenile detention centers, for example, need to have a conversation before being released by asking them: 'What is your wildest dream?'

" 'If you could have your dream today, what is it?' " she said, " 'because I'm gonna help you get there.' Because giving somebody a vision is better than none; and the most important part is that you're gonna meet them on the other side."

Before concluding, Craft stressed the importance of voting and citizens making their voices heard.

"What happens in the next few days is going to determine what happens in Kentucky for the next few decades," she said. "I'm all in, and I am going all out."

Wise, 47, told the crowd that "the future of the Commonwealth matters" and coined Craft as a "fighter."

"If you want a team that is going to be there for you to make sure we take Kentucky back and get it back to the way of putting God in the center of this table, to make sure that you have an ally and someone is going to fight for small businesses and someone is going to be there for conservative Christian family values — this is the ticket to get it done," he said.

Additionally, Wise said Craft separates herself from the other 11 candidates vying for the GOP nomination because "we have someone who has the resources and the Rolodex to beat (Gov.) Andy Beshear."

"... If you don't have somebody that has the ability to call up governors in the other 49 states, and the ability to make sure we can fundraise and get the resources to beat Andy — you're looking at one who can do it," he said.