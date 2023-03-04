Crafton man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl at playground

A Crafton man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a playground in Whitehall.

Charges were filed against the suspect, Nabin Darjee, 21, on Friday. The alleged assault happened at Wallace Park in January.

Court documents said the victim told investigators that Darjee picked her and another minor up in Baldwin before driving them to the park.

The victim told investigators that he raped her. Court paperwork alleges that Darjee then forced the victim to give oral sex and groped her.

Court documents said Darjee told the victim he was 15 or 16 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said Darjee admitted to having sex with the victim before his arrest. He told police he thought the victim was 16 or 17 years old and that she initiated the encounter.

Darjee is in the Allegheny County Jail.

