How This Craftsman Weaves Huge Wooden Sculptures

Charlie Baker is an artist and builder who weaves materials found in nature to make astonishing and beautiful wooden structures. Charlie's creations are made so they look like they could've grown that way, and this ethos permeates the majority of his work. We follow Charlie as he scavenges for wood and looks to start work on another piece. Find out more about Charlie Baker and Baker Structures at: http://www.bakerstructures.com/ and on Instagram at @bakerstructures