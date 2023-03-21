How crafty Berkley 'tumbler girl' took her trendy merch home biz to next level

BERKLEY — Kylee Salva believes she’s found her niche: helping businesses grow their brand through custom merchandise. In her case, primarily through custom drinkware, like tumblers, mugs and drink sleeves, though the sky’s the limit, she said.

Her primary business, Couture Kreations, a one-woman enterprise, has amassed a formidable following and client base in its few short years of existence by Salva being constantly vigilant in promoting her products through social media, tabling at events, hosting “tumbler parties” (think makeup or Tupperware parties, but with tumblers) and in-person meetings with nearby businesses looking to expand their merchandising options.

There’s a lot to highlight by Couture Kreations, from the countless designs that can be employed on drinkware, to other items, like apparel, cloth bags, badges and Christmas ornaments.

“I’ve grown so fast, I’ve outgrown my space,” said Salva, from Berkley, who after several years of working Couture Kreations out of her in-laws’ basement in Berkley, will be relocating her business to New Bedford in the coming months for more space and to take her entrepreneurship to the next level.

Kylee Salva of Berkley shows off her finished tumblers for Couture Kreations in her current basement workspace.

A Bristol-Plymouth grad who's always been crafty

Salva’s educational and professional backgrounds are both varied. She garnered a background in graphic design while attending Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School for her high school years.

“I’ve always been crafty. I’ve always had that background,” Salva said.

Salva said, despite that experience, she didn’t pursue graphic design after high school, choosing instead to pursue a degree in dental hygiene at Bristol Community College.

In addition, she spent years working for various multi-level marketing companies, which, she said, taught her about “disciplining myself, learning to be my own entity and being my own boss.” It was this interest in network marketing, Salva said, which resulted in her not pursuing a career in dental hygiene after graduation.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the network marketing opportunities that I took," she said.

Kylee Salva of Berkley inside her storage unit in Taunton for her business Mass Craft Supply, LLC.

Salva said Couture Kreations began in late 2019 as a hobby and curiosity. At the time, she was working full-time as a legal assistant for an attorney’s office.

A friend of hers gave her a vinyl cutting machine as a hand-me-down and Salva started “playing with it.” The first things she made were Christmas ornaments. Salva said pics of her ornaments garnered so much attention on social media people started placing orders for her work. She said that’s when she started thinking, “this could be a side hustle.”

How she became 'the tumbler girl'

Salva said her quest to turn her design background into a serious business, as well as researching product trends, led to the idea of creating custom drinkware.

In early 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Salva began focusing on building up her home business after being laid off and stuck at home, like many of us.

“I became the tumbler girl.”

She expanded her basement operation with new equipment so she could produce faster, while also utilizing different techniques and styles for her drinkware.

Kylee Salva of Berkley, owner of Couture Kreations, has a table at an event.

15,000 followers in three months

Salva describes herself as “mostly self-taught” when it comes to social media marketing. She said a big turning point came when she started using TikTok in fall 2021 for promotion. “I saw how many views people get. I wanted to grow my audience.” She made a promise to post reels in TikTok every day. She gained 15,000 followers during one three-month period in 2022.

She said marketing herself through social media has been so successful she keeps being asked to offer seminars.

It was Salva’s increasing success and sales that led to her starting her second new business venture in late 2021: Mass Craft Supply, LLC.

“I was spending so much money on supplies,” said Salva, on the thought process behind Mass Craft Supply, which sells many varieties of glitter, rhinestones, polymer clay, blank drinkware and other accessories, all for other crafty go-getters and hobbyists.

Kylee Salva of Berkley picks up new inventory for her business Mass Craft Supply.

Like Couture Kreations, it’s just Salva who runs Mass Craft Supply out of a storage unit in Taunton. Basically, all her inventory she purchases directly from manufacturers comes to her in bulk. What isn’t intended for Couture Kreations is sold online or through her network of “brand ambassadors” who either refer customers for a commission on sales, or promote and sell her inventory in exchange for discounts they can apply for their own ventures.

Another milestone for Couture Kreations came in 2022 as Salva started focusing on offering wholesale pricing and packaging for businesses and other entities. She said some of her wholesale customers include Berkley Beer Co., Society Coffee Bar, Milestone Realty and numerous nutrition-based clubs and businesses across the SouthCoast region.

Kylee accomplished all this while going back to working part-time as a legal assistant in fall 2021, which, she said, is because she and her fiancé are trying to buy a house.

Kylee Salva of Berkley, owner of Couture Kreations, has a table at an event.

Bright future and 'good' obstacles

2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for Salva as she’s been facing "good" obstacles. Her businesses are simply too big to continue being operated out of a basement and storage unit.

“I’ve been getting so many wholesale orders, I can’t fulfill them where I am,” Salva said.

Salva recently signed a lease with Kilburn Mill in New Bedford for her own studio space. The space won’t be a brick-and-mortar storefront. “I’m moving so I can have my inventory together with my machines,” she said, meaning her relocation of her workspace will mean faster order completion and greater productivity.

Salva will be moved into her studio space for a grand opening sometime in late May/early June. She'll be keeping her legal assistant position, for the time being, and is also in the process of training an assistant for helping handling orders. She'll finally have staff!

Though her in-person customer interaction at Kilburn Mill will be appointment-based, the space will also be used for education. She intends to offer classes and mentorships on topics ranging from tumbler making to social media marketing.

Meanwhile, Salva is working on refining both businesses. She wants to expand Mass Craft Supply’s catalog, as well as offer its products through an Etsy store.

Salva is also busy revamping the website for Couture Kreations to streamline custom wholesale ordering, make the site more user-friendly, showcase more product options and offer the booking of appointments and classes.

Currently, she's also working on getting her tumblers featured in local shops. They are currently being sold at Marc of Healing in Berkley.

