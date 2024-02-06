Crafty Kenny is getting ready for Valentine's Day
Crafty Kenny is getting ready for Valentine's Day at Joann's. .https://www.joann.com/
Crafty Kenny is getting ready for Valentine's Day at Joann's. .https://www.joann.com/
Steal someone's heart with these gift ideas from Walmart, Amazon and other quick-to-ship retailers.
A range of AirPods are on sale right now.
We found the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for sale at Walmart - Shop apparel, jewelry, candy, plushies and more to spoil your loved ones this year.
The Amazon Echo Show is an excellent device for staying in touch with family and friends. Today, the Echo Show 15 and 8 are both on sale for up to 40% off.
Nine specific government actions during the last 25 years pushed the national debt toward today's crisis levels. Blame Republicans, Democrats — and voters.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Tencent is in the midst of developing an Elden Ring game for mobile phones, according to Reuters.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Apple Pay is a highly useful digital payment platform, once you learn how to set it up. Follow this guide and start making payments.
Meta says that it is working on technology that can detect generative AI-manipulated images from other platforms ahead of the 2024 elections.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is a well-executed delivery and work van, especially for city-bound, high-mileage use.
Indian fintech startup CRED has reached an agreement to buy mutual fund and stock investment platform Kuvera as part of an expansion into wealth management. The $6.4 billion Bengaluru-headquartered startup said it was attracted by Kuvera’s experienced team and expertise in enabling customers to invest directly in mutual funds and stocks with advisory and tracking tools. Kuvera, which manages assets of over $1.4 billion for its 300,000 strong user base, has emerged as a platform-of-choice for many of India’s affluent investors.
Our gorgeous picks from 1-800-Flowers start at $49 — grab 'em before prices go up.
Most people don't watch corporate training videos -- or, in cases where the training's mandatory, don't give them their full attention. Dominik Mate Kovacs, the co-founder and CEO of Colossyan, thinks there is -- and it involves GenAI. Colossyan taps AI to generate workplace learning videos, remixing, re-animating and editing footage of one of several virtual avatars against changeable backdrops.
It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for under $20, and more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the fallout from SEC & Big Ten commissioners Greg Sankey and Tony Pettiti creating a new partnership on the future of college football.
With its incredible mass and lift, SpaceX's Starship is already transforming mission planning. Case in point: Voyager & Airbus will launch their private space station Starlab on Starship -- in a single mission. In some ways, it isn't much of a surprise: Starship is the only heavy-lift rocket under development that will be capable of accommodating the station’s eight-meter-diameter in one go.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.