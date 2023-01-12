Cragin neighbors upset after drunken motorist drives wrong way down 1-way street, plowing into 15 parked cars: police

A drunken motorist with no insurance drove the wrong way down a one-way Cragin street and slammed into at least 15 parked cars — totaling some and sparking anger among neighbors during a “wild” situation early Sunday, police and victims say.

Juan M. Medina, 41, was released from police custody about six hours after the crashes in the 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue, Chicago police said.

Medina’s run-in with the law began just after midnight Sunday when homeowner and neighbors heard loud crashes and went outside to investigate, according to David Huerta.

“I ran outside, basically the whole block was outside,’’ said Huerta, whose 2015 Nissan Altima was among those hit. “It was a big commotion.’’

Medina lost at least one front wheel of the 2003 Ford Explorer he was driving east on Wellington, which is one way going west, when he rammed into at least 15 parked cars on the north and south side of Wellington, police said.

Medina finally came to a stop — without front wheels — but still revving the engine and apparently trying to leave after jumping the curb at Wellington and Lockwood Avenue, said Huerta.

“He was trying to get away but he was stuck and he was so completely out of it that he didn’t realize his wheels were gone,” Huerta said.

Several neighbors began to try to approach Medina as he stayed in the SUV with tinted windows but held back until police arrived.

“He was revving it back and forth, back and forth,” Huerta said.

Luckily, Huerta’s Altima didn’t have that much damage after Medina sideswiped it — taking out the front light on the side of his car — but some of the 15 were a “total loss.

“It was a crazy night,” Huerta said.

No one was injured and Medina, who declined medical attention and who could not be reached for comment Thursday, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.

Medina, of the 4600 block of West Altgeld Street, was also given tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving the wrong way down a one-way street, police said.

Another victim, a woman who owns a 2003 Mitsubishi damaged in the incident who didn’t want to be identified, said she’s not sure yet how much money she will need to come up with for repairs.

“Of course, everybody is upset. — How are we going to get the cars fixed?”

Medina is due in traffic court on Feb. 14.