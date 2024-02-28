Craig Broeren resigns as superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District effective June 30

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Craig Broeren has resigned as superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District effective June 30.

The Board of Education accepted his resignation at its meeting Monday, according to a news release from the district. Broeren has accepted the position of superintendent of the St. Croix Falls School District and will begin his role there starting July 1, the release said.

Broeren has been superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District since 2017.

The district will post the superintendent vacancy soon and intends to offer opportunities for the community to provide their input and feedback about the qualities and characteristics they feel are important for a new superintendent, the release said.

Information about the search process will be posted on the district website at www.wrps.org and shared on the district’s social media pages in the coming weeks.

The new superintendent is expected to begin their duties on July 1.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Craig Broeren resigns as superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids schools