Craig Campbell Is The CEO & Director of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) And They Just Picked Up 3.7% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) CEO & Director, Craig Campbell, recently bought CA$89k worth of stock, for CA$0.85 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.7%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for Avante Logixx

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avante Logixx

In fact, the recent purchase by Craig Campbell was the biggest purchase of Avante Logixx shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$1.00 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Avante Logixx insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about CA$0.97 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Avante Logixx is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Avante Logixx

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Avante Logixx insiders own 28% of the company, worth about CA$5.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avante Logixx Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Avante Logixx insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avante Logixx. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Avante Logixx (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Avante Logixx may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.