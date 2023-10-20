Craig Conover Discusses the Southern Charm Love Quad

Southern Charm star Craig Conover says he was surprised by how receptive Olivia Flowers was to seeing Austen Kroll following the passing of her brother, adding that he’d actually tried to keep Austen away from her because he wasn’t her knight in shining armor anymore. Craig also points out that Olivia was welcoming to Taylor Ann Green as well because she needed her friends at that moment, but says Taylor and Austen probably thought they were going to get away with kissing behind Olivia and Shep Rose’s back.

