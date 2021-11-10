Craig Middle School was temporarily in 'lockout' as police searched for robbery suspect

Update:

Abilene police arrested 56-year-old Abilene man on five counts of robbery, connecting him to a string of incidents across the city dating back to early October.

Carlos Smith of Abilene was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a convenience store in the 900 block of East South 11th Street just before 11 a.m. that resulted in a temporary lockout at Craig Middle School.

Smith fled prior to police arrival, according to reports, but was located later and taken into custody.

He was taken Taylor County Jail to be later arraigned on the robbery charges, police said.

Smith is also being held on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building warrant. The bond for that charge is set at $15,000.

Original story:

A lockout at Craig Middle School ended around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after a robbery reportedly occurred at a convenience store in the east Abilene area.

A note sent to parents by Debra Stewart, principal at Craig, said that around 11:10 a.m. the district received "information about an investigation in the neighborhood."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Abilene Police Department asked us to place the campus on a lockout," she wrote.

Abilene police confirmed in an email the department was "working a robbery of a convenience store in this area."

"The suspect left on foot, and it was just out of precaution that we asked the school to lockdown while we searched the area," Abilene Police Department spokesman Rick Tomlin said. "There was nothing directed at the school."

A suspect was apprehended, Tomlin said.

A "lockout" is different from a "lockdown," wrote Abilene Independent School District communications officer Lance Fleming in an email.

"A lockout involves securing the exterior entrances to the campus while allowing us to maintain business as usual inside the building," he said.

"The police asked the campus to go into lockout until the situation was cleared," Fleming wrote.

"As soon it was, the lockout was lifted," he said.

At no time, Fleming said, was "any student or staff member in any danger."

School operations functioned normally during the lockout "and are functioning normally after the lockout," Fleming wrote.

Parents received a message letting them know the lockout had been lifted, Fleming said.

