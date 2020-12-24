Craig Revel Horwood wins Celebrity MasterChef at last

The Strictly judge was presented with flowers but has yet be receive a trophy

Craig Revel Horwood has won Celebrity MasterChef at last, 13 years on from narrowly missing out on victory in the BBC cookery show's starry spin-off.

The 55-year-old beat TV presenter Amar Latif, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and actress Crissy Rock in the second of two Christmas specials.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge made it to the final of Celebrity MasterChef in 2007 but was beaten by Nadia Sawalha.

"I really went in there to win it this time," he said.

"I thought 'I'm not going to be beaten' and I really enjoyed it," he said, although he admitted he had not enjoyed being judged himself, calling the experience "awful, nerve-wracking and horrid".

The waspish TV pundit paid tribute to the show's makers on Twitter, with the help of one of his Strictly catchphrases.

Congrats to everyone who made Celeb Masterchef Christmas so special. Cast ,crew, judges, directors, producers You’re all A MA ZING!!! — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) December 23, 2020

"I love cooking at Christmas anyway, so doing the Christmas menus was really great fun," said the dancer and performer.

He said he had yet to receive a trophy for his efforts on the show, which aired on Wednesday on BBC One.

"I haven't got any trophy. I have got a bunch of flowers so I am desperate for that trophy to be in my kitchen.

"I am most upset nothing has arrived," he added. "I don't think they have ordered me one. If they don't I am going to pay for it myself."

The long-time Strictly judge revealed he had already earmarked a place for it in his kitchen, saying "it has to go on the Aga".

Spencer Matthews, Crissy Rock and Amar Latif also competed on the festive special

Craig impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace across a number of festive challenges.

Announcing him as the winner, Wallace praised "the technical skill, ambition and flamboyancy" of his cooking.

Earlier this week Janet Street-Porter was seen triumphing in the first Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off, which aired on Monday.

The TV presenter prevailed at the expense of actor Christopher Biggins, radio presenter Dev Griffin and TV personality Vicky Pattison.

The 73-year-old Loose Women star, who previously appeared on the show in 2013, said she had scored "one for the pensioners" by winning.

Both editions of the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off can now be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

