Craig Robertson, Utah man who threatened President Biden, shot dead in FBI raid, report says

FBI agents fatally shot a Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden during a raid Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Craig Robertson was identified as the suspect, according to ABC News. Robertson had been accused of interstate threats, threats against the president and retaliating against federal officers.

FBI agents attempted to enter a home in Provo to serve a warrant, according to Salt Lake City NBC affiliate KSL.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence,” an FBI spokesperson told KSL. “The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

The investigation began in April, and the Secret Service was alerted in June, anonymous officials told ABC News. Investigators determined the man’s threats of physical harm were credible.

Charging documents cited numerous social media posts by Robertson in which he threatened to kill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials involved in criminal prosecutions of Donald Trump.

FBI agents were previously targeted by a Trump supporter in August 2022. Days after the feds raided Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Ricky Shiffer attempted to storm the FBI’s office in Cincinnati. He was stopped and detained.

Biden was briefed on the Utah incident on Wednesday morning, sources told ABC News.

