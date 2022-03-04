Craig sentenced to prison on murder charge in 2017 death of 7-year-old Kaden Green

Mar. 3—A Hunt County jury has sentenced Brooke Ashley Craig to prison on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a child in Greenville four years ago.

Craig pleaded guilty to the murder indictment Feb. 18 and the punishment phase began Feb. 21. The jury began deliberations following closing arguments Thursday and this afternoon sentenced Craig to 30 years in prison, with a $10,000 fine.

Craig was facing a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison for the conviction on the murder charge.

Craig, 30, had previously been charged with capital murder as well as lesser counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7.

Authorities alleged that Craig fired a gun at a car in an attempt to kill Cameron Castillo. Instead, the round hit the child and killed him.

Craig remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $1.3 million bond.