Craig at vigil for slain cop: Judge in bond decision 'cowardly'

George Hunter, The Detroit News
·4 min read

Apr. 9—DETROIT — Friends, relatives and former co-workers of slain Detroit Police Sgt. Elaine Williams minced no words Friday in castigating the judge who granted bond to her alleged killer.

"There's one word for people who hide. It's called cowardly," Detroit police chief James Craig said during a vigil for Williams, a mother of two and a 14-year Detroit police veteran who was killed June 2, 2019, in the Garden City home she shared with her domestic partner, Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson.

Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Wayne County Circuit Judge Lawrence Talon on April 1 ordered the defendant released on a tether because of an undisclosed medical condition, reducing the defendant's bond from remand status to a $100,000/10% bond.

The judge's decision was roundly panned Monday during a press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters — a theme that continued during Friday's prayer vigil outside headquarters, as several speakers called the judge a coward and implored him to rescind his decision.

"The purpose today is to demand justice for Elaine, and to hopefully send a powerful message to Judge Talon and other judges," said mistress of ceremony Joanna Ali-Johnson, an ex-Detroit cop and civilian employee of the department.

Williams' attorney Raymond Burkett did not return phone calls seeking comment, while Talon said via email he couldn't talk about about his decision while the case is active.

"Because this is a pending case I cannot discuss it at this time. It would not be fair to those involved," the judge said.

Craig said during Friday's vigil: "We're public servants. We don't get to hide. This is so much disrespect."

Williams' sister LaKeisha Kemble said the criminal justice system failed her sister.

"I hope everyone listening will feel outrage," she said. "Not just because she was my sister, or because she was a police officer. But because she was a human being."

Kemble cried while reading a passage from the Bible's Book of Revelations: "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."

Assistant Police Chief Todd Bettison said he wants Talon to reverse his decision to grant bail to Johnson.

"Eddie is sitting at home chilling right now," he said. "I want him locked up. I want the judge to reconsider."

Annie Holt, vice chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, said she supports the current efforts to revamp the cash bail system, which she and other advocates say unfairly punishes the poor.

"Most of us support bail reform because we saw how the courts criminalize poor people," Holt said. "But most of us do not want reform that sends violent offenders back into the community."

Capt. Keeth Williams, who was Elaine Williams' friend but not related, said: "I am very, very angry at this judge. But I'm more angry at the system, because the system has failed Elaine.

"This man Eddie is a coward, and there's nothing stopping him from running," he said. "It's an insult to every one of you, to every one of us for that man to be out on a tether."

Williams added Talon's decision sends a poor message to domestic violence victims.

"If you can't make a better decision than this, then you should not be sitting on the stand," he said. "This sends a message to all other victims of domestic violence that we can let the coward who did this to you go free."

A video was played during Friday's ceremony showing Elaine Williams mentoring Detroit high school students.

"We must respect each other, your parents, and yourself," Captain Williams said. "You never know what one smile, one hug can do for someone."

Ali-Johnson asked the crowd to chant "Justice for Elaine" five times to represent the five times she was shot.

"Let's hope and pray Judge Talon hears us," she said.

Following Friday's vigil, about 20 people protested outside Wayne County Circuit Court at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, chanting "Lock him back up" and "Justice for Elaine."

"We're here to send a message to the judge," said Teesha Bess, Elaine Williams' cousin. "The judge put $10,000 on her life. Her life is worth more than $10,000."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

