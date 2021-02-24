Craig Wright Demands Bitcoin Developers Give Him Access to Stolen Mt. Gox Coins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Harper
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Craig Wright’s legal pursuits have leapfrogged from threatening to sue Bitcoin contributors over their hosting the Bitcoin white paper to a legal threat that sets his sights on bitcoin connected to the Mt. Gox hack.

The Bitcoin SV progenitor and self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator sent a Letter Before Action to Bitcoin Core contributors this week through his law firm, Ontier LLP. In the letter, Wright’s Tulip Trading Ltd. (TTL) demands access to two wallets that contain 31,000 and 79,957 BTC.

The wallets, curiously, are connected to the hack that drained 800,000 BTC from the world’s then most-popular bitcoin exchange in 2014. Wright claims the bitcoin in the wallets were stolen from him last year.

Related: BitcoinPaperWallet ‘Back Door’ Responsible for Missing Funds, Research Suggests

Even though Bitcoin Core contributors have no control over the network’s wallets, Wright wants Bitcoin’s developers to hand him the keys. 

“In accordance with their fiduciary duties,” the letter reads, “each of the Developers is obliged to: a. Provide access and control to TTL of the BTC in the Addresses, which it owns but cannot access or control due to the hack/theft. b. Take all reasonable steps to ensure that TTL has access to and control of the BTC in the Addresses.”

The letter alleges that “on or around 5 February 2020, unknown hackers stole the private keys for the Addresses and deleted copies of the keys on Dr Craig Wright’s computer, preventing him from accessing the digital assets at those Addresses, which he operated on behalf of TTL.”

‘Doomed to failure’

Craig Wright has made repeated headlines for his unsubstantiated claim that he is Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and he has even sued those who have challenged this claim. Most recently, he threatened to sue for copyright infringement Bitcoin Core contributors who hosted Bitcoin’s white paper.

Related: Outage at the Fed Delays Bank Wire Transfers, Affecting Crypto Exchanges

Ontier LLP says the letter could materialize into legal action if the recipients do not comply. However, the request in the letter – for Bitcoin developers to seize funds in Bitcoin addresses they don’t own – is literally impossible. To seize these funds would require the multi-million (if not billion) dollar endeavor of reorganizing Bitcoin’s blockchain history with a 51% attack. The developers could also fork the blockchain to seize the funds, but that blockchain would not be Bitcoin – it would be just another fork.

For myriad reasons, Stephen Palley, a partner at Anderson Kill law firm, told CoinDesk “a lawsuit like this is doomed to failure.”

“While I can’t speak to English law, the notion that a bunch of open-source developers will be compelled to fork public blockchains and require miners and nodes to adopt the fork so that Wright can receive funds that he claims were stolen is, in my opinion, not credible. [It] will do nothing more than force people to pay legal fees – all of which are likely going to be owed by Wright.”

Palley, whose firm is not involved in this lawsuit, said the claim that open-source developers owe Wright fiduciary obligations and damages for losses in absence of a contract “is novel and faces considerable legal and factual problems.” 

“I can tell you with near certainty that any judgment in that case would not be enforceable in the U.S. And I doubt it will get very far in English courts either. I’m hopeful that the Bitcoin community will come together as it has in the past and provide support to any developer who has received these letters. We’ve already heard from some people who are outraged by this maneuver and expect to hear from more,” Palley concluded.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • MicroStrategy, Square Bought Bitcoin High, Then the Price Fell

    Some think bitcoin is too volatile to be a popular treasury reserve asset. MicroStrategy and Square seem to be in it for the long haul.

  • Reasons to be optimistic about the market for 2021

    Brian Nick, Nuveen chief investment strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the volatility of Bitcoin, inflation concerns, and the outlook on the economy for 2021.

  • Charlie Munger on Bitcoin: ‘buy the unspeakable’

    Charlie Munger, Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, shares his thoughts on Bitcoin.

  • Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine closes in on U.S. approval

    Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week. The vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in a 44,000 person global trial, the FDA said in documents ahead of a Friday meeting of independent experts who will advise the agency on emergency authorization. New data provided by J&J to the FDA showed the vaccine was 64% effective at stopping moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 after 28 days in thousands of trial participants in South Africa where a worrying new variant has swept across the country.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

    An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Soaring prices are driving up costs and squeezing profits at steel-consuming manufacturers, provoking a new round of calls to end former President Donald Trump's steel tariffs. "Our members have been reporting that they have never seen such chaos in the steel market," said Paul Nathanson, executive director at Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users.

  • Treasuries Rout Accelerates as Quants Add to Selling Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled anew, lifting 30-year yields the most in almost two months, as corporate hedging and trend-following quant funds added fuel to the selloff that’s driven global debt to its worst annual start in years.Rates climbed across notes and bonds, with the long-end rising most and the curve steepening sharply, fueled by block sales in Treasury futures and possible mortgage-related hedging. Before buying interest emerged to pull yields back down, the 30-year yield jumped by 11 basis points at one point, to 2.29%, while the 10-year rate climbed as much as 9 basis points to 1.43%, both roughly one-year highs. Rates in Europe jumped too.Investors are still factoring in the prospect of trillions of dollars of additional U.S. pandemic relief, which is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields and energizing the global economic reflation trade, driving up commodities prices and inflation expectations.As traders price in the potential for a quicker growth rebound, they’re also looking to the day when the Federal Reserve may pare back its massive bond-buying program and raise rates. Interest-rate swap markets continue to price the first quarter-point hike for around mid-2023, having moved that forward from the early-2024.“The market is nervous about additional stimulus, worried about the risks of higher inflation, and concerned about QE tapering,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “The selloff is likely being exacerbated by convexity hedging and positioning stop-outs.”Corporate deal-hedging amid a large bond issuance slate also added momentum to the selloff, which was concentrated in the long end. The spread between 5- and 30-year yields hit about 167 basis points, the widest since August 2014. Futures stabilized near session lows as dip buyers emerged.The decline in Treasuries dragged U.K. bonds lower. Yields on the 30-year tenor reached 1.45%, their highest in about a year, before dipping. Bonds sold off across Europe, with yields on 10-year German bunds rising.Amid the widespread slump in bonds, the benchmark Treasury 10-year yield’s rolling 30-day correlation with Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro/CTA Index has strengthened, signaling that funds following price momentum are actively building short positions in Treasuries.Global bond markets are suffering this year, with volatility gauges climbing to multi-month highs. That’s prompted fears over a potential tantrum in havens such as Treasuries and German bonds. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, the move raises pressure on central banks to keep financing conditions easy. The risk is that quant funds act as a further catalyst.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. model that follows a trend-following strategy backs the case that those funds -- also known as commodity trading advisors -- have been exacerbating the slide in global debt markets.The model turned short 10-year German bunds on Feb. 12 and Treasuries on Feb. 16, and is now the most bearish on both in at least two years, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in London wrote in a research note published Tuesday.“This suggests that CTAs have served to amplify the bond market sell-off in recent weeks,” they said.The last time the link between Treasury yields and the Macro/CTA Index was this strong was in March. Back then, yields plunged as the coronavirus spread globally, prompting trend-following funds to to quickly add long exposure to bonds.(Adds details on price action, global yields)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jetmakers to lose orders in Norwegian restructuring: sources

    The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases. Airbus declined to comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • Analysis: Vaccine rollout a shot in the arm for soaring sterling

    Sterling looks set to extend its rally beyond $1.40, thanks to the pace of Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and signs that investors are flocking back to assets out of favour during years of Brexit turmoil. The signing of a post-Brexit accord on Christmas Eve, while leaving Britain more distanced from the European Union than investors had hoped, ended years of uncertainty. With sterling hitting a three year high, that is a major turnaround from September/October, when the pound fell below $1.27 and overseas investors fled.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade higher, tech shares reverse earlier losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Oshkosh Selected for Massive $6 Billion Post Office Vehicle Contract

    The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday awarded Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) an initial $482 million to modernize its fleet of postal-delivery vehicles, a big win for Oshkosh that has sent shares of electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) plunging. The Post Office in a statement announced a 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The initial contract will allow Oshkosh to finalize production design for the vehicle, with a plan to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over the next 10 years.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

    India is on course to become the world’s largest energy consumer, and Prime Minister Modi is now making natural gas the centerpiece of the nation’s energy plans

  • Bitcoin Bet Sparks Rally at Japan’s Most Expensive Brokerage

    (Bloomberg) -- One Japanese financial firm is riding the crypto wave like no other.Shares of Monex Group Inc. have been tracking the ups and downs of Bitcoin, and have more than tripled since the cryptocurrency’s rally gained momentum in October. The online brokerage owns crypto exchange Coincheck Inc., whose profit has soared as clients flock to digital assets.“People are starting to re-evaluate us” by realizing Monex isn’t just about stockbroking, said Chief Executive Officer Oki Matsumoto. “Our stock was underrated to begin with,” the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner said in an interview on Feb. 18.Investors have been pushing up shares of firms closely linked to digital tokens around the world, from U.S. crypto miner Marathon Patent Group Inc. to the U.K.’s On-Line Blockchain Plc. Bitcoin’s fivefold jump in the past year has come amid a flood of money pumped into the global financial system during the coronavirus pandemic.Even after a pullback during a sell-off in Bitcoin in recent days, Monex is the most expensive stock on an index of Japanese securities companies, with a price of more than three times the book value of its assets.The stock fell 6.4% at 10:36 a.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday, paring this year’s gain to 136% -- still the second-best performance on the benchmark Topix.“There has been sharp growth in earnings at Coincheck,” SMBC Nikko analyst Takayuki Hara wrote in a Feb. 22 note, raising his target price for Monex shares. “The soaring price of Bitcoin has spurred trading activity and encouraged more individual investors to jump into the fray.”Monex has been diversifying into crypto as intensifying competition dims prospects of its mainstay stock brokerage business. It bought Coincheck in 2018, when the exchange was regrouping after a costly hack. It received a license two years ago.Crypto business, domestic brokerage services and U.S. trading operations now represent Monex’s “three main pillars” of growth, Matsumoto said.Its crypto asset segment earned 2.4 billion yen ($23 million) in pretax profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31, reversing year-earlier losses and accounting for half of total group income, according to filings.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Share gains by Monex and Remixpoint top those of SBI, GMO Financial and other Japan bitcoin stocks year-to-date partly due to strong performances by the Coincheck and BITPoint bourses. But competition is becoming fiercer: online broker SBI offers a broader range of crypto services, and more global exchanges may seek inroads into Japan.Francis Chan, senior BI analystWhile Matsumoto, 57, said it’s hard to assess the sustainability of Coincheck’s earnings growth, the unit is unlikely to post losses even in a calm market because of cost cuts and other steps taken in recent years.“If they become able to secure a good volume of orders from clients even when crypto trading becomes sluggish overall, we can see it as evidence of revenue diversification,” said Kengo Sakaguchi, an analyst at Japan Credit Rating Agency. He rates Monex as BBB, two levels above junk.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FAA orders inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United fire

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday. The engines are used on 128 older versions of the plane accounting for less than 10% of the more than 1,600 777s delivered and only a handful of airlines in the United States, South Korea and Japan were operating them recently.