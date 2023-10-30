Craigavon: Man shot twice with crossbow during beating, court told

A man shot twice in the leg with a crossbow managed to stagger to his grandmother's house despite a suspected split femur, a court has been told.

Lisburn Magistrates' Court also heard the victim was being beaten about the head and body while 23-year-old Declan Ward shot him with a crossbow.

Mr Ward then allegedly removed the bolt from the man's left thigh before reloading and shooting him again.

The accused, from South Street in Portadown, faces three charges.

Mr Ward is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on 27 October, possessing a class A drug and the theft of the alleged victim's bank card, driving licence and coat.

Two Craigavon men, 34-year-old John Joseph Mulholland from Ardowen and Brian Ward, 31, from Moyraverty Court, appeared in court on Saturday charged with causing actual bodily harm and possessing heroin. Both were granted bail.

Beaten with planks

During a contested application for bail by Declan Ward on Monday, a detective said police will be asking the Public Prosecution Service to review the charges on the basis the men acted as part of a joint enterprise.

He said the victim and the defendants had all been drinking and taking drugs in Brian Ward's Craigavon home when an argument broke out.

The officer said Brian Ward and Mr Mulholland began to beat the man about the head, face and body with planks.

At one point, according to the police case, Declan Ward got a crossbow and "ordered him [the victim] to lower his trousers" before firing a bolt into his left thigh.

Ward allegedly removed the bolt and allegedly shot him again in the same thigh and the detective told the court while that was happening "the other co-accused were still kicking and punching the victim to the head and body".

The victim began to leave the property but Declan Ward allegedly took his coat and wallet, removing a bank card and provisional driving licence.

The emergency services were alerted after the victim managed to walk to his grandmother's house.

He named the three defendants to the police and the court heard that when officers arrived at Brian Ward's house, all three were there.

'Under substantial fear'

Police also found a crossbow as well as the complainant's bank card and driving licence and a quantity of drugs.

District Judge Rosie Watters expressed surprise that the victim had managed to get away despite his injuries. The officer told her the bloody and injured victim "was under substantial fear" at the time.

He said that he is still in hospital but doctors suspect that his femur is split so he will potentially need surgery and pins inserted.

Objecting to bail, the detective said police were concerned about further offences, witness interference and that Mr Ward would not turn up for trial, saying he has 51 previous convictions as well as 34 "previous warrants issued".

Despite defence submissions that he should be freed, similar to his co-accused, the judge said she was concerned about further offences and the accused turning up for trial so she was refusing bail.

She remanded Mr Ward into custody and adjourned the case until 24 November.