Craigavon: Third man charged after crossbow shooting

The man was shot twice in the leg on Friday morning

A third man has been charged following a crossbow shooting in Craigavon, Co Armagh, on Friday.

The 23-year-old has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday 30 October.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was shot twice in the leg and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two other men, aged 31 and 34, have been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They appeared before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning,