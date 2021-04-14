Craigslist Find: 1962 Chevy Impala Golden Anniversary SS
Imagine what you could do…
A Craigslist ad for a 1962 Chevrolet Impala Golden Anniversary SS posted in Northwest Georgia recently caught our eye and we figured you, our reader, might find it particularly interesting. It’s a coupe, as you can tell from the photos, and it’s definitely seen better days. However, for the truly creative the worse off a car is, as long as it’s still structurally sound, the better.
Speaking of the structure, this ’62 Impala has been in an accident as evidenced by the driver-side rear damage and a little bit of front-end damage on the driver-side fender as well as the grille. Since there are no pictures of the chassis, we don’t know how bad it is beyond the body panels, but you should know about that big detail right up front.
Also, this Chevy has no engine. That’s not such an obstacle with the many wonderful crate engines available. You can also get an engine from another Chevy or maybe drop in a Hellcat supercharged V8. The fact you get to do what you want is great, if you ask us.
Speaking of the body, this Impala Golden Anniversary SS has a nice healthy patina built up carefully throughout the years. Sure, you could hire someone to airbrush something along the same lines, but trust us, nature does a much better job.
And speaking of nature, with all the debris loaded into the interior there might be some critters living in there. Seeing exactly what the seats and more importantly the floorboards look like before handing over your cash would be a good idea. Just don’t expect too much, because this car is going to need pretty much everything, if not everything. At least they’re only selling it for $5,000.
The person who listed this Impala says not only are they willing to put this car on the side of the road for easy loading onto a trailer, they have another Impala SS parts car with a good rear clip and drivetrain, if you want it.
Do you think for $5,000 (plus whatever they want for the parts car) this 1962 Chevy Impala Golden Anniversary SS is a good deal? Let us know in the comments.
Check out the listing here.
