Craigslist Find: 1963 Impala SS 327

It used to be that you could pick up something like a ’63 Chevy Impala for a pretty affordable amount. And while these classics aren’t nearly as expensive as some classic muscle cars, their values have been trending upwards recently. A lot of enthusiasts and collectors seem to have realized these are great cars to have in a collection, which might be why this admittedly rough 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 327 we found on Craigslist is listed for $14,999.

The person who listed this Impala calls it a project car and it’s obvious why. The exterior is rough, with plenty of surface rust present. We’re not sure if there are any serious rust spots, but there are so up-close pictures of the rocker on the driver’s side right behind the front wheel, which looks a little concerning, but we can't tell for sure. Otherwise, the bodywork looks pretty solid and the bumpers shine. Some people would just leave the patina for that well-earned charm.

As for the interior, the carpeting is gone, the upholstery has some pretty big splits, the dash is GM crackling good, and the door panels are gone. The seller says he has plenty of parts on hand, so you might be able to pick up whatever you need. Or you could find them elsewhere. That’s what’s great about buying something so ubiquitous.

Now for the big draw: that 327 V8 engine. That’s enough to get some people to chomp down on this. But the listing doesn’t say it’s running, so we assume it isn’t. Maybe it is, but why not put that down? That absolutely affects value, so we’d ask the guy before getting serious. At least he mentions he has a clean title ready to go.

Now, the ad does say $14,999 OBO, so the guy might be somewhat negotiable on price. Would you try to talk him down, or would you pass on this ’63 Impala?

