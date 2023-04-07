Craigslist Find: 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Anyone want a rare Lambo?

Usually Craigslist is full of mass-market vehicles and maybe a smattering of cool classic and modern collectable cars, but we weren’t expecting to find this 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Available in Los Angeles, this as the listing says is 1 of only 112 of these very special Lambos made. It could be yours for the low, low price of just $3,800,000.

Check out a restomod widebody Countach here.

For that bargain basement of a deal you get the updated yet still very iconic look of the Countach. Remember, the original was cherished as what many mistakenly have believed as the original supercar (even though it was the Mirai that enjoys the honor) while gracing bedroom walls and Trapper Keepers for years on end.

However, this supercar is more than a thing of beauty. It packs a serious 0-62 mph punch of 2.8 blistering seconds. That’s thanks in large part to the 6.5-liter V12 engine and 48-volt electric motor which team up for 803-horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s quite the pairing, which when combined with that slippery bodywork can bring this modern Countach to a top speed of 221 mph, on a track of course.

There are plenty more goodies on this car. For example, 4-wheel steering helps you keep control of this beast when going fast and provides even sharper handling at low speeds. There’s also an advanced all-wheel-drive system, Pirelli P Zero tires, and a four-wheel active suspension system with magnetorheological shock absorbers at all four corners.

Plenty of people want to get their hands on the modern Lamborghini Countach, so to find one for sale on Craigslist is pretty crazy, although not entirely unbelievable. The seller says only 60 miles are showing on the odometer and considering the interior still has the delivery wraps applied, we believe it. In other words, this Countach LPI 800-4 hasn’t even been broken in all the way yet.

Check out the listing for yourself here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.