Craigslist is filling up with bizarre ads for infant gas masks, bulk lab coats, and ginseng vodka as fear mounts in US over a possible coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus has spread across 31 countries and territories, sparking fear and anxiety across the world.

And while public health agencies issue struggle to deal with and contain fear over the crisis, Craigslist sellers are taking advantage of the global uncertainty, and the fact there is no simple cure, to market their own solutions such as boutique face masks that were never designed to protect against the disease, vodka with ginseng, and disinfectant solutions.

Some posts even seem to be trying use panic to drive sales. "Be prepared for fires or any power outages or the Corona Virus," a posting for what appeared to be dehydrated meal kits typically used for the military said.

Another post offered a buy-three-get-one-free "corona virus special" firesale on lab coats.

Online marketplaces have been flooded with offers to buy facemasks in bulk over the past month. And while Amazon has been cracking down on third-party sellers who are hiking prices up, as Wired reported, and Facebook has cracked down on ads that promise to cure the coronavirus, Craigslist seems to remain largely unregulated.

Here are some of the most bizarre ads Business Insider has seen so far.

Gas masks as 'the first line of defense against Coronavirus or doomsday.'

Craigslist

A seemingly satirical posting on New York's Craigslist offers a German civilian gas mask — seals intact, never used. The post adds that it can also be used to protect against doomsday, or a roommate's toxic cooking.

Over 100 lab coats, on sale now!

Craigslist

The sheer quantity of lab coats that this one Craigslist seller offered is bizarre in its own right.

The post advertises a special deal for lab coats — you can buy three cases of 30 lab coats and get one case of 30 lab coats for free. Act now and 120 lab coats could be yours!

It's not clear as to why the seller thinks lab coats can offer better protection than a regular jacket or coat, as according to the CDC the virus is believed to spread through coughs, sneezes, and close person-to-person contact.

An infant gas mask, complete with an internal feeding bottle

Craigslist

The Los Angeles-based seller of this "infant gas mask" says they purchased it a few years ago, seemingly on a whim, and didn't have a chance to use it on their youngest.

"I do not see the nerve gas syringes pictured in the manual, but everything else is there, including the lithium batteries," the post says.

No coronavirus prep is complete without ginseng vodka

