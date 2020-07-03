Craigslist Find: Low-Mileage 1979 Pontiac Trans Am For Just $25K

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A steal for an iconic muscle car with fewer than 25K actual miles.

When it comes to iconic muscle cars, one that certainly stands out is the classic Pontiac Trans Am. Thanks to Burt Reynolds and Smokey & the Bandit, it is a car that will forever be cemented in the hearts of muscle car lovers everywhere. The 1979 model marked the 10th anniversary of the Tran Am, and the model was given a front end redesign. We stumbled across this '79 Pontiac Trans Am listed on Craigslist, and this beautiful muscle car has less than 25,o00 original miles on the clock.

According to this listing, this Trans Am is a must-see and is in like-new shape. Judging by the photos, it certainly appears as such. Located in Jonesville, North Carolina, the car was purchased brand new by an 83-year-old woman and her husband. Sadly, her husband passed away 14 years ago, and she has decided to sell the car. The listing states that the car has always been garage-kept and has just 24,600 actual miles on the clock. Even North Carolina has signed and notarized a mileage statement that states that the number is actual and correct. The fact that this classic is listed at $25,600.

Exterior-wise, this Trans Am features a silver finish with a blue Flaming Chicken adorning the hood over a blue interior. The inside has the rare AM/FM/8-Track radio, and the car also has tilt-steering and cruise control.

Equipped with the original 6.6-liter V8 engine, the Trans Am has plenty of power on tap and plenty of life left with the lower mileage than plenty of modern cars. Even the spare tire has never been taken out of the car.