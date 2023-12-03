Cram the Cruiser drive donates 18,000 pounds of food to Livingston County pantries

Law enforcement agencies in Livingston County collected and donated nonperishable food items and money to local food pantries and nonprofits as part of the Cram the Cruiser food drive.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in Livingston County collected and donated nonperishable food items and money to local food pantries and nonprofits.

Members of all local police departments visited grocery stores on Nov. 18 and accepted nonperishable donations of food as part of the Cram the Cruiser food drive.

The Livingston County community donated 18,000 pounds of nonperishable food items and cash donations of more than $1,500 — according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Locations were the Kroger stores in Hartland, Howell, Brighton and Hamburg; the Aldi stores in Brighton and Howell; Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Pinckney; and the Walmart stores in Fowlerville and Howell.

The Livingston County law enforcement community comprises the Brighton Police Department, the Fowlerville Police Department, the Green Oak Police Department, the Hamburg Township Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Pinckney Police Department, the Unadilla Township Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

All donations were given to local food pantries and nonprofits that support the community.

