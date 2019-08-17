Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Cramo Oyj Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cramo Oyj had debt of €368.6m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €475.6m over a year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is Cramo Oyj's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cramo Oyj had liabilities of €266.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €378.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €2.20m in cash and €157.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €485.0m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €324.4m, we think shareholders really should watch Cramo Oyj's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.5 and interest cover of 6.2 times, it seems to us that Cramo Oyj is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Unfortunately, Cramo Oyj saw its EBIT slide 5.9% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cramo Oyj's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.