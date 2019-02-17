Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V): What Does The Future Look Like?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

On 31 December 2018, Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 7.5% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 24%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €85m, we can expect this to reach €91m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Cramo Oyj. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Cramo Oyj going to perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 5 analysts covering CRA1V is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of CRA1V’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, CRA1V’s earnings should reach €100m, from current levels of €85m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 4.2%. EPS reaches €2.25 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.9 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 11%, which is expected to expand to 11% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Cramo Oyj, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further research:

