What Is Cramo Oyj's (HEL:CRA1V) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V) shares have continued recent momentum with a 39% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 24% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Cramo Oyj

Does Cramo Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Cramo Oyj's P/E of 7.48 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Cramo Oyj has a lower P/E than the average (15.0) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

HLSE:CRA1V Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Cramo Oyj's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cramo Oyj, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Cramo Oyj maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 13%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Cramo Oyj's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Cramo Oyj's net debt is 64% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Cramo Oyj's P/E Ratio

Cramo Oyj trades on a P/E ratio of 7.5, which is below the FI market average of 19.0. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Cramo Oyj over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.4 back then to 7.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.