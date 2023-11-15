Cranberry craze EGV

TechCrunch

For almost two decades, Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb -- the minds behind social network platform Myspace and gaming company Jam City -- have made it their mission to be on top of the hottest tech trends. Earlier this year, the veteran tech entrepreneurs shifted their focus to the web3 and generative AI craze with their latest venture -- Plai Labs, an a16z-backed social platform development startup that aims to provide AI tools for consumers to collaborate and connect. Plai Labs announced today the launch of its free text-to-video generator, PlaiDay, joining the sea of generative AI video tools, including Google’s Imagen, Meta’s Make-A-Video, OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion.