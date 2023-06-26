Cranberry Township Police Department warns residents of scam calls

Police are warning Cranberry Township residents of a scam going on around their area.

A scam caller is contacting people and telling them they are from the Cranberry Township Police Department. They then ask the person they are calling for bond money.

The scammer will threaten the person they call with jail time if they do not pay.

Police say anyone who receives a threatening call like this should not respond.

All scam calls should be reported to the Cranberry Township Police Department at 724-776-5180.

