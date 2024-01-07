Crandon area in northern Wisconsin felt 2.5 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected in the Crandon area in northern Wisconsin Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit 4 kilometers, or about two and a half miles, northeast of Mole Lake.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.5 or less are usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph. Earthquakes between about 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude are often felt, but cause minimal damage.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that it received "multiple calls regarding an abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the ground."

Some commenters said their houses shook or rumbled, while others said they heard loud noise similar to thunder or a large plow truck going by.

As of around noon on Sunday, 66 citizens reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. Most put it in the lowest categories of intensity, from about a one to a four on a ten-point scale.

Those low categories indicate weak or light shaking, with no damage to report.

Wisconsin does experience earthquakes, including a mini-quake below Waupaca County in 2012. More often, Wisconsin feels the effects of earthquakes originating in Illinois, other states, or Lake Michigan.

According to the USGS, the largest historical earthquake in Wisconsin happened in 1947, but was not recorded by seismographs.

