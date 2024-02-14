New Crane to Provide Cargo Boost at Port Canaveral

There’s a new arrival at Port Canaveral, and it’s not a new ship. It’s a mobile harbor crane that will support cargo operations.

Port Commissioners approved spending $7.4 million dollars to acquire the crane. That cost was partially offset by a $2.8 million dollar Florida Department of Transportation.

The crane is 320 feet tall and can lift up to 154 tons.

Read: Orange-Osceola State Attorney launches violent crimes unit

After testing and certification, it should be ready for service next month.

The port does have another mobile harbor crane, but this crane is expected to enhance the port’s heavy lift capabilities.

Port Canaveral is well-known as one of the busiest cruise ports in the world.

Read: Black History Month: Orlando woman helps underserved communities by sharing her time, expertise

But, in recent years the port has also seen growth in its cargo business.

Canaveral Port Authority CEO, Captain John Murray told us, “There’s a lot of different diversified business that we do pursue.”

More cruise passengers and more cargo translate into more work for port workers like longshoreman Paul Kellem.

He told WFTV, “Cargo is the lifeline of any port. So, it’s important to have it. It’s important to keep it.”

Read: Florida woman accused of fraudulently taking control of dementia patient’s accounts, property

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.